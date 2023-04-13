Perspectives: Why It Matters To Know How Covid Began; A Doctor’s Take On AR-15s
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
The New York Times:
Let’s Imagine We Knew Exactly How The Pandemic Started
“Whether Covid came accidentally from a lab in Wuhan or a seafood market is almost beside the point,” Edward Luce wrote in The Financial Times last month, echoing arguments that have been circulating since 2021 that we don’t need to resolve the origin of Covid-19 to take action against it or prevent future pandemics. (David Wallace-Wells, 4/12)
USA Today:
As A Doctor, I've Seen What An AR-15 Does To The Body. Unless We Act, So Will Many Americans.
When I was in the operating room observing as surgeons repaired the bleeding organs and frayed muscles of a gunshot victim, one horrifying image came to mind: shredded meat. (Dr. Thomas K. Lew, 4/13)
Stat:
Mifepristone And The Assault On The FDA's Authority
When legislators tour their home states and districts, private sector leaders often tell them: We need a commonsense and predictable business environment. Business environments are shaped by laws, regulations, and market conditions. In particular, they are shaped by a company’s trust in the rules of the road as determined by policymakers, regulators, and judges. Businesses are more likely to succeed when they are confident in the durability of laws and regulations that allow them to invest and bring products to market. Unfortunately, the regulatory authority of the Food and Drug Administration is under siege. (Cartier Esham and John Murphy, 4/11)
Los Angeles Times:
As A San Diego Neurosurgeon, I See The Devastating Toll Of The Raised Border Wall
As a neurosurgeon working in San Diego, I can attest that we are seeing not only more but also new types of neurological injuries, including traumatic brain and cerebrovascular injuries that will leave people unable to work and care for their families. The horrors we are seeing now are caused by the height of the wall. (Alexander Tenorio, 4/13)
Dallas Morning News:
Even With Medicaid Expansion, Legal And Undocumented Immigrants Would Be Left Behind
As the Texas legislative session kicks into full gear, the topic of Medicaid expansion naturally draws a lot of attention. While such a move could provide millions with affordable health care, there is a very large population of Texans who would not be helped: undocumented and legal immigrants. (Aman Narayan, 4/13)
Stat:
It's Time To Replace Internist With Internal Medicine Physician
Defining the role of internal medicine within the health care system has been a challenge since the field began in the late 1800s in Germany. That’s when a group of “inner medizine” physicians started applying medically related scientific knowledge of the care of their patients, which differed significantly from the way medicine was practiced at the time. Sir William Osler introduced this approach to patient care in America, and with it came the name “internal medicine.” It’s a confusing name that contributes to a lack of popular understanding about the range of clinical activities, types of practice settings, and professional responsibilities that the specialty of internal medicine encompasses. (Ryan D. Mire, 4/13)
The CT Mirror:
Patients Might See Inflated Prescription Costs. Here's Why.
“I cannot afford to live.” – Patients are screaming at the outrageous prescription drug costs. The U.S. spends three times more on prescription drugs than any high-income country. The cost of prescription drugs directly affects health. Whether you are uninsured, have employer-sponsored insurance, or have Medicare, you will likely incur inflated prescription costs. These expenses may be co-pays, high-premiums, and deductibles. (Karina Nieves, 4/11)