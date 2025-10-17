Pickleball-Related Eye Injuries Surge
Although no eye injuries were reported prior to 2014, 88% took place between 2022 and 2024. About 70% of eye injuries recorded were in people older than 50. Other news looks at how walking backward can improve health, the top exercises for knee osteoarthritis, and more.
Live Science:
Black Eyes, Orbital Fractures And Retinal Detachment: Pickleball-Related Eye Injuries Are On The Rise In The US
Eye injuries related to pickleball have increased at an "alarming rate" as the sport's popularity has exploded in the United States, a new study finds. (Lanese, 10/16)
AP:
Walking Backward Puts A New Twist On A Familiar Fitness Routine
Taking a brisk walk is an exercise rich in simplicity, and it can have impressive mental and physical benefits: stronger bones and muscles, cardiovascular fitness and stress relief, to name a few. But like any workout, hoofing it for your health may feel repetitive and even boring after a while. Backward walking, also known as retro walking or reverse walking, could add variety and value to an exercise routine, when done safely. Turning around not only provides a change of view, but also puts different demands on your body. (Wade, 10/15)
MedPage Today:
And The Best Type Of Exercise For Managing Knee Osteoarthritis Is ...
Not all types of exercise are equal when it comes to helping people with osteoarthritis (OA) of the knee minimize the pain without needing arthroplasty, a large meta-analysis found. Although the 217 randomized trials included in the analysis had yielded differing results, taken together it appeared that aerobic exercise is best overall when compared with strength training, neuromotor exercises, activities emphasizing mind-body connections, and mixed approaches, Bin Wang, MD, PhD, of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues reported in The BMJ. (Gever, 10/16)
CBS News:
As Influencers And Others Push Protein Powders, Here's What Dietitians Say
The demand for protein has soared as 61% of consumers in the U.S. increased their protein intake last year, according to new research from Minnesota-based food corporation Cargill. And social media influencers and brands alike are taking note. "We're seeing that influencers, fitness professionals – they're all encouraging more protein after lifting," said Yasi Ansari, a clinical dietician at UCLA. (Moniuszko and Yamaguchi, 10/16)
Also —
The Guardian:
Three-Year-Old Michigan Boy Saves Mother’s Life With Quick Thinking After She Has Seizure
Authorities in Michigan are saying a three-year-old boy is a hero after he managed to unlock his mother’s phone using her face while she experienced a severe epileptic seizure and then summoned life-saving help on a video call. Cody James Williams’ actions serve as “a good reminder for all parents that you should talk to your kids [about what to] do in an emergency”, said the Oakland county sheriff, Michael Bouchard. (Vargas, 10/17)