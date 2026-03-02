Planned Parenthood To Offer Cosmetic Procedures To Offset Funding Cuts
Federal Medicaid reimbursement cuts have left the organization with revenue gaps. Planned Parenthood hopes to close these and generate enough revenue to subsidize its health care offerings with treatments such as Botox, IV hydration, and even laser hair removal.
The Wall Street Journal:
Planned Parenthood Wants You To Get Your Botox At Its Clinic
Inside an exam room at this bustling Planned Parenthood center, a clinician prepared six syringes. “I don’t want to look frozen,” said patient Nasim Adeli, a 34-year-old program manager. The aesthetics program director told Adeli to smile big before pressing a needle of Botox into the skin around her outer eye. “Now, relax.” Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, the largest affiliate of the national abortion provider, is overhauling its business model with a slate of new services. (Calfas, 3/1)
More health industry news —
CNN:
Hospitals Are Making Cuts After ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ Fueling Democrats’ Midterm Attacks
In northeast Georgia, a hospital closed its maternity ward. In rural New Hampshire, a community health center shuttered. And in Iowa, a Des Moines hospital system laid off dozens of employees and closed a clinic. All these providers cited President Donald Trump’s sweeping domestic policy agenda package, which slashed more than $1 trillion in federal support for health care, as a factor in their decisions. (Wright and Luhby, 3/2)
AP:
Feds Won't Appeal Ruling Barring Death Penalty In Luigi Mangione Case
Federal prosecutors said Friday they won’t appeal a judge’s ruling that bars them from seeking the death penalty against Luigi Mangione in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. In a letter, Deputy U.S. Attorney Sean Buckley told Judge Margaret Garnett that the government will not ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse her decision, clearing the way for a trial beginning in September. His state murder trial is set to start in June. (Sisak, 2/27)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth Closes $239M BrightSpring Home Health Deal
BrightSpring Health Services said Friday it had completed a $238.5 million deal to acquire 107 home health and hospice locations from UnitedHealth Group. BrightSpring closed the acquisition in December but disclosed the purchase this week in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company provides home health, hospice, in-home pharmacy and infusion services across 50 states. (Eastabrook, 2/27)
Modern Healthcare:
UnitedHealth Group Limits Employees’ Raises To 2% This Year
UnitedHealth Group Inc. limited employees’ raises this year to between 0% and 2%, based on performance, according to a person familiar with the matter. The meager compensation increase comes as the company recently told an unspecified number of workers they were being laid off, the person said, asking for anonymity because the matter is private. A UnitedHealth representative declined to comment. (Tozzi, 2/27)
On the Epstein files —
Bloomberg:
Mount Sinai Forms Committee To Review Epstein’s Ties To Hospital
The Mount Sinai Health System has formed a committee to review its yearslong ties to the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to the institution before his death. The group will be convened as an ad hoc committee of the board of trustees, according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing non-public information. (Gordon, 2/27)
The New York Times:
Elite Doctors Served Jeffrey Epstein While Treating His ‘Girls’
A plastic surgeon from Mount Sinai closed a young woman’s head wound with 35 stitches on Jeffrey Epstein’s dining room table. An internist in West Palm Beach ordered a blood test for another woman, then reported the abnormal results back to Mr. Epstein. A dentist at Columbia University asked Mr. Epstein how much work he wanted done on a “girl” with severe tooth decay. (Fahrenthold, Ghorayshi and Astor, 2/28)