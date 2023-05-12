Pressure Rises On NIH Over Slow Progress Against Long Covid
Rep. Anna Eshoo, the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee’s top Democrat, is demanding answers from the National Institutes of Health over its slow progress in tackling long covid. Sleep apnea's link to long covid is also in the news.
Stat:
House Democrat Demands Answers On Long Covid Research
A powerful Democratic lawmaker is interrogating the National Institutes of Health over its slow progress in addressing long Covid, citing a recent STAT investigation into the agency’s lack of urgency. Rep. Anna Eshoo, the House Energy and Commerce health subcommittee’s top Democrat, sent a letter to NIH acting Director Lawrence Tabak on Tuesday highlighting the agency’s delays in enrolling clinical trials, the lack of relief for patients, and the exclusion of long Covid from the White House’s Next Gen program to accelerate development of Covid-19 vaccines and treatments. The Energy and Commerce Committee is responsible for overseeing the NIH. (Cohrs, 5/11)
PBS NewsHour:
‘Why Aren’t You Taking Care Of Us?’ Why Long COVID Patients Struggle For Solutions
For long COVID patients, the pandemic is far from over. The U.S. public health emergency expires today, and many fear that their struggle – to be recognized and treated within the nation’s fragmented health care system – is only beginning. When it comes to finding expert guidance and treatment for the complex tangle of disorders and illnesses, “COVID is [no doctor’s] full-time job,” said long COVID patient Liza Fisher. “Nobody’s doing this full-time to give patients the kind of care they need — it’s very complex and individualized.” (Santhanam, 5/11)
CBS News:
Long COVID Patients Desperate For Answers, Relief As National COVID-19 Emergency Declaration Ends
As the national COVID-19 emergency declaration ends Thursday, some people who contracted the virus are still suffering. CBS2's Cindy Hsu spoke to people with long COVID who are desperate for answers and relief. "People look at you and they're like, oh, you look fine, you know, and it's gonna, you're gonna be OK. And I'm going, 'Well, it's been three years and I still have it,'" said Darlene Tejeiro Dahl, who suffers from long COVID. (Hsu, 5/10)
Also —
CNN:
Sleep Apnea And A Chronic Condition Raise Long Covid Risk
Adults who have obstructive sleep apnea have up to an 75% increased risk, on average, of developing long Covid after a SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with people without sleep apnea, a new study found. Women with obstructive sleep apnea had up to an 89% increased risk, while men had a 59% higher risk, according to the analysis of electronic health data on nearly 1.8 million people. (LaMotte, 5/11)