Proposed $7B Settlement Could Resolve Thousands Of Roundup Cancer Claims
The settlement would still need the court's approval. However, it would guarantee a payout for cancer patients and would protect Bayer from higher costs should the Supreme Court rule against it when the case goes in front of justices in April.
AP:
Bayer Strikes $7.25 Billion Deal To Settle Roundup Cancer Lawsuits
Agrochemical maker Bayer and attorneys for cancer patients announced a proposed $7.25 billion settlement Tuesday to resolve thousands of U.S. lawsuits alleging the company failed to warn people that its popular weedkiller Roundup could cause cancer. The proposed settlement comes as the U.S. Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments in April on Bayer’s assertion that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of Roundup without a cancer warning should invalidate claims filed in state courts. That case would not be affected by the proposed settlement. (Lieb, 2/17)
More pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
Compass Says Psilocybin Drug For Severe Depression Succeeds In Trials
Compass Pathways on Tuesday disclosed results from two Phase 3 studies that support a potential approval of its psilocybin treatment for severe depression, but more detailed data are needed to determine how beneficial the drug would be for patients. (Chen, 2/17)
Bloomberg:
Sanofi Experimental Drug Helps Patients With Bowel Disease
Sanofi said an experimental medicine it’s developing with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. helped patients with inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits after treatment with the drug, duvakitug, were maintained over 44 weeks, Sanofi said in a statement. The 130 patients enrolled in the intermediate trial had ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease. Any positive news is key to Sanofi, which needs new medicines to replace its top-seller Dupixent as it ages. (Fourcade and Furlong, 2/17)
CIDRAP:
FDA Issues New Guidance On Antibiotic Use In Food-Producing Animals
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has released new guidance for veterinary drug makers to define how long medically important antibiotics should be used in livestock. (Dall, 2/17)