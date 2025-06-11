Proposed PFAS Reclassification Isn’t Backed By Science, Experts Warn
A group of 20 scientists has warned that narrowing the definition of what constitutes “forever chemicals” could be detrimental, lead to more lax laws, and is entirely politically and economically motivated. Also in the news: climate mandate reversals, "dirty dozen" list, and more.
The Guardian:
Scientists Warn Against Attempts To Change Definition Of ‘Forever Chemicals’
A group of 20 internationally renowned scientists have issued a strong warning against attempts to narrow the definition of “forever chemicals” in what they describe as a politically or economically motivated effort to weaken regulation of the potentially harmful chemicals. (Salvidge, 6/10)
Bloomberg:
Trump Poised To Repeal Biden Curbs On Power Plant Pollution
The Trump administration will propose scrapping Biden-era climate mandates requiring the nation’s power plants to curb planet-warming greenhouse gas emissions as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter. The Environmental Protection Agency is also set to advance a plan for easing limits on mercury and other toxic air pollution from the facilities, said the people, who asked not to be named because the measures aren’t yet public. (Natter and Dlouhy, 6/10)
CNN:
Spinach, Strawberries Top New ‘Dirty Dozen’ List Of Pesticide-Laden Produce
More than 90% of samples of a dozen fruits and vegetables tested positive for potentially harmful pesticide residues, according to the 2025 Shopper’s Guide to Pesticides in Produce. Dubbed the “Dirty Dozen,” the list is compiled from the latest government testing data on nonorganic produce by the Environmental Working Group, or EWG, a health advocacy organization that has produced the annual report since 2004. (LaMotte, 6/11)
ABC News:
What To Know About Stinging Asian Needle Ants Detected In 20 States
An invasive species of stinging ant is spreading across the United States with detections in at least 20 states. ... Asian needle ants can sting when bothered, which can lead to symptoms such as skin reactions including hives and itching; low blood pressure; swollen tongue or throat; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; dizziness or fainting; weak or rapid pulse; and wheezing or difficulty breathing, the USFS said. More severe symptoms can include anaphylaxis -- a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction -- or psychological reactions, such as a feeling of impending doom, according to the agency. (Kekatos, 6/10)
New Hampshire Public Radio:
To Protect Against Ticks, Scientists Say We Need To Get Better At Tracking Them
Warming temperatures caused by climate change have allowed for the expansion of tick habitats, with populations moving farther north. An increase in the number of days above freezing has also expanded their reproduction period. (Vaz, 6/10)