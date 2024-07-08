Record-Breaking Heat Wave Sears West, Prompts Warnings For 10% Of US

The heat wave is showing no signs of giving up, and, over the weekend, it caused deaths in the West, sent many to hospitals, and prompted excessive heat warnings for about 1 in 10 people in the country. Meanwhile, West Nile virus may be circulating more than usual.

AP: Persistent Heat Wave In US Shatters New Records, Causes Deaths In The West

A long-running heat wave that has already shattered previous records across the U.S. persisted on Sunday, baking parts of the West with dangerous temperatures that caused the death of a motorcyclist in Death Valley and held the East in its hot and humid grip. An excessive heat warning — the National Weather Service’s highest alert — was in effect for about 36 million people, or about 10% of the population, said NWS meteorologist Bryan Jackson. Dozens of locations in the West and Pacific Northwest tied or broke previous heat records. (Beck and Weber, 7/7)

San Francisco Chronicle: Dozens Treated For Heat-Related Illnesses At Bay Area Hospitals

Dozens of people were treated for heat-related illnesses this week at Bay Area hospitals, including several who needed hospitalization, as the region endured a record-breaking heat wave. At least 28 people sought care at hospitals in Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties, according to figures shared by the counties Friday. (Ho, 7/5)

West Nile virus appears to be circulating more than usual —

NBC News: Mosquito Season Is Here — More Than A Third Of States Have Detected West Nile Virus

Nine cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed so far this year, as disease experts say the virus appears to be circulating more than usual for this time of summer. As of June 25, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had confirmed human cases in at least seven states: Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi and Tennessee. At least 18 states have detected the virus this year in humans, mosquitoes, birds or other animals. (Bendix and Barakett, 7/5)

Other health news from across the U.S. —

North Carolina Health News: DHHS Audit Finds Millions In Questionable Payments

Weeks before one of North Carolina’s state-supported behavioral health management agencies merged with another one in eastern North Carolina, there was a flurry of questionable financial activity that led to more than $4 million in payments to two top executives and back pay to the law firm that counseled the organization, according to allegations made in an internal audit conducted by the state Department of Health and Human Services. (Hoban, 7/8)

AP: New Parents In Baltimore Could Get $1,000 If Voters Approve 'Baby Bonus' Initiative

A group of Baltimore teachers is asking voters to approve a program that would give $1,000 to new parents in the hopes of reducing childhood poverty starting from birth. The “baby bonus” will appear on the ballot for city residents in November. (Skene, 7/8)

The Boston Globe: Clock Is Ticking On Mass. Wheelchair Repair Reform Bill

Many people with disabilities are familiar with the helplessness and frustration of waiting weeks or months for simple but necessary repairs to their wheelchairs. They’re experiencing similar feelings now, as legislation that addresses those lengthy delays appears stalled in the final weeks of the Massachusetts Legislature’s current session. In order to reach the governor’s desk, the bill needs the committee’s approval, as well as that of the House, before the legislative session ends on July 31. (Laughlin, 7/5)

NBC News: 2 California Sisters In ICU With Botulism Amid Outbreak Traced To Home-Canned Nopales

A family party near Fresno, California, resulted in 10 people being treated for botulism, a rare but serious illness caused by bacteria that affects the nervous system, public officials said Friday. The culprit in the outbreak? Home-canned nopales, or cactus pads. Two sisters are currently recovering in intensive care, a spokesperson for the Fresno County Department of Public Health told NBC News. (Baek, 7/5)

On drug use and addiction —

Houston Chronicle: Houston's Shrinking Homeless Population Is Dying From Overdoses

The reports have unearthed an unsettling fact: While homelessness in Harris County has gone down dramatically, the number of deaths has risen. In 2011, about 50 people died in homelessness — roughly in line with the two years before and after. Since then, the homeless population has fallen by over two-thirds. But the number of people dying in homelessness has surged. In 2022, nearly 250 people died without a home. (Schuetz, 7/5)

The Daily Yonder: Safe And Stable Housing Is A Foundation Of Successful Recovery

Amy Drum has a new grandbaby she’s eager to get home to see. Drum, who lives in the town of Lincolnton, in North Carolina’s Piedmont region, had been free of heroin and methamphetamine for a good while before relapsing. It was pretty rough going for a time. She eventually got into treatment. (Sisk, 7/6)

