Report: Black Women More Likely To Receive Unnecessary C-Sections

The New York Times reports on the new study, which found Black women to be 25% more likely to have cesarean sections than white women. In other women's health news: a dearth of obstetric doctors, maternal home visit programs, toxic metals in tampons, PCOS, and more.

The New York Times: Doctors Give Black Women Unneeded C-Sections To Fill Operating Rooms, Study Suggests

Obstetricians are more likely to give Black women unnecessary cesarean sections, putting those women at higher risk for serious complications like ruptured surgical wounds. That’s the conclusion of a new report of nearly one million births in 68 hospitals in New Jersey, one of the largest studies to tackle the subject. The additional operations on Black patients were more likely to happen when hospitals had no scheduled C-sections, meaning their operating rooms were sitting empty. (Kliff, 9/10)

CNN: First On CNN: US Faces Maternity Care Crisis, With 1 In 3 Counties Lacking Obstetric Doctors To Provide Care, Report Warns

The United States is facing an ongoing maternity health crisis in which 1 in every 3 counties does not have a single obstetric clinician, affecting women’s access to care, according to a new report. The report, released Tuesday by the infant and maternal health nonprofit March of Dimes, says that in many parts of the country, obstetrician/gynecologists and family physicians who deliver babies are leaving the workforce, which worsens access to care. (Howard, 9/10)

Wyoming Public Radio: Some Western States Are Expanding Maternal Home Visit Programs

Some Mountain West states are expanding their home visit programs for pregnant people and new parents after receiving a boost in federal funding. A total of $40 million will go to the region — an increase of $9 million from the previous year. It’s part of a 2022 congressional funding package aimed at doubling funding for the program over five years. (Merzbach, 9/10)

The Hill: Girls May Be Starting Puberty Earlier Due To Chemical Exposure: Study

Girls exposed to certain chemicals that are common ingredients in household products may be starting puberty comparatively early, a new study has found. Substances of particular concern include musk ambrette — a fragrance used in some detergents, perfumes and personal care products — and a group of medications called cholinergic agonists, according to the study, published on Tuesday in Endocrinology. (Udasin, 9/10)

USA Today: 'Just Lose Weight': Women With PCOS Are Going Untreated Due To 'Weight-Centric Health Care'

As a teenager, Pamela Everland suffered from irregular and excessively heavy periods that lasted for six to eight weeks. At 19-years-old, a gynecologist finally placed her on birth control to regulate her periods, but new symptoms arrived; Everland experienced rapid weight gain throughout her 20s despite committing to various diets, including Weight Watchers and the low-carb Atkins diet, and suffered from acne well into her 30s. But at every doctor’s visit, she was just told to lose weight. (Goldberg, 9/10)

NBC News: Are The Toxic Metals In Tampons Harmful? FDA Launches Research To Learn Risk

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has begun a research project examining the possible effects of toxic metals in tampons and that it is launching an independent review. ... “Although toxic metals are ubiquitous and we are exposed to low levels at any given time, our study clearly shows that metals are also present in menstrual products, and that women might be at higher risk for exposure using these products,” study co-author Kathrin Schilling, an assistant professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, wrote in a news release. Researchers from UC Berkeley School of Public Health were also involved. (Edwards, 9/10)

The Washington Post: No Sex Drive After Menopause? A Unique Talk Therapy May Help, Study Finds.

After surgery thrust her into menopause at age 40, Stephanie Scott of Hamilton, Ontario, said she had “zero sex drive.” Hormone treatments helped with hot flashes and insomnia, but they didn’t increase her desire for sex. So she signed up for a research study that was testing a unique type of therapy for menopausal women with low desire because of menopause. The result: a noticeable improvement in her sex life. “The focus was on reshaping your thoughts about your own body, your own needs and desires and desirability,” said Scott, now 49, who entered early menopause after having a hysterectomy and one ovary removed. (Zimmerman, 9/10)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (9/10)

