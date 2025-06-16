Research Groups Propose Alternatives To Ensure NIH Funding Still Flows
Stat reports that the Joint Associations Group offered two options: award payments that would vary depending on the type of institution and the type of research funded in a particular grant; or provide a detailed accounting of administrative and facility costs as line items in each grant proposal. Lawmakers and NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya appear open to the policy proposals.
Stat:
NIH Indirect Cost Reforms Are Proposed By Coalition Of Universities
Facing billions of dollars in proposed cuts to research overhead payments from the Trump administration, a coalition of academic groups has devised plans it believes could be more sensible, measured ways to revamp how the federal government pays for scientific research. (Wosen, 6/13)
BorderBelt:
Domestic Violence Organizations In The Border Belt Brace For Federal Cuts
Beth has always enjoyed cooking. But the kitchen at the home she shared with her ex-boyfriend for 10 years had become a war zone. He would criticize her every move, said Beth, who declined to share her real name because she feared for her safety. Anything could set him off — utensils, the water temperature — and he would yell and beat her, she said. (Perez-Moreno, 6/15)
KFF Health News:
CDC Staffing Upheaval Disrupts HIV Projects And Wastes Money, Researchers Say
Dozens of HIV experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention received emails on Wednesday revoking notices they received 10 weeks ago that laid them off. Damage to their projects may be permanent, however, and ongoing restrictions on their research will harm lives, multiple HIV scientists at the CDC told KFF Health News on condition of anonymity because of fears of retaliation. The researchers were laid off in early April, just before they put the finishing touches on in-depth, national surveys about HIV. (Maxmen, 6/13)
On 'MAHA' and vaccines —
Stat:
RFK Jr. To Link Ultra-Processed Food To Diabetes In HHS Ad Campaign
The links between ultra-processed food and higher risk of diabetes will be the focus of the first wave of health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s national “Take Back Your Health” campaign, according to a notice posted on a government site for contractors. The notice invites public relations agencies to pitch strategies for the launch of the ad campaign, “a wake-up call to Americans that eating processed foods dramatically increases the risk of diabetes and chronic disease.” (Todd, 6/13)
The New York Times:
Many Older People Embrace Vaccines. Research Is Proving Them Right
Kim Beckham, an insurance agent in Victoria, Texas, had seen friends suffer so badly from shingles that she wanted to receive the first approved shingles vaccine as soon as it became available, even if she had to pay for it out of pocket. Her doctor and several pharmacies turned her down because she was below the recommended age at the time, which was 60. So in 2016, she celebrated her 60th birthday at her local CVS. (Span, 6/14)
KFF Health News:
Journalists Assess RFK Jr.'s Remaking Of Vaccine Committee And Trend Of Kids Caring For Elders
Céline Gounder, KFF Health News’ editor-at-large for public health, discussed on “CBS Mornings Plus” on June 10 how Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s removal of members of the CDC vaccine advisory committee could affect public health. Freelance journalist and KFF Health News contributor Leah Fabel discussed child caregivers on Minnesota Public Radio’s “All Things Considered” on June 4. (6/14)