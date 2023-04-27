Research Roundup: Antibiotic Resistance; Cancer Tests; Post-Covid; Cognition In Aging
Urgent Care Survey Links High Expectation For Antibiotics With Patient Satisfaction
A survey of patients at urgent-care centers (UCCs) in five states suggests patient satisfaction scores are associated with higher expectation for antibiotics, researchers reported today in Antimicrobial Stewardship & Healthcare Epidemiology. (Dall, 4/26)
In Low-Resource Nations, Lack Of Diagnostics Hampers Fight Against Antimicrobial Resistance
In a study published last year in The Lancet, an international team of researchers estimated that 1.27 million people died in 2019 from an antibiotic-resistant infection, and nearly 5 million deaths were associated with antimicrobial resistance (AMR).The study—one of the first to put hard numbers on the global burden of AMR—revealed that drug-resistant bacterial pathogens are a major global health threat and are as deadly as infectious diseases like HIV and malaria. And while they are threat to the whole world, the highest mortality burden is in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs), particularly those in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. (Dall, 4/19)
A Simple Paper Test Could Offer Early Cancer Diagnosis
Engineers designed a nanoparticle sensor that could enable early diagnosis of cancer with a simple urine test. The sensors, which can detect many cancerous proteins, could also be used to distinguish the type of a tumor or how it is responding to treatment. (Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 4/25)
Study: ICU Patients Suffer From More Post-COVID Symptoms
A small German study today in Scientific Reports reveals higher levels of post-COVID-19 symptoms and problems in patients who were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) compared with non-ICU patients. The single-center study at the University Hospital of Wuerzburg looked at outcomes for 85 patients hospitalized for COVID-19 from March to December 2020, with patients interviewed 3 and 12 months after discharge about quality of life, lingering symptoms, and mental health following their infection. (Soucheray, 4/26)
Study Links Nutrients, Brain Structure, Cognition In Healthy Aging
In a new study, scientists explored the links between three measures known to independently predict healthy aging: nutrient intake, brain structure and cognitive function. Their analysis adds to the evidence that these factors jointly contribute to brain health in older adults. (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, News Bureau, 4/25)