Research Roundup: Brain Tumors; UTIs In Children; Human Sexuality
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Foundation Laid For Improved Diagnostic Imaging Of Brain Tumors
Research team draws up criteria for PET-based examinations of malignant brain tumors. (Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitat Munchen, 1/3)
CIDRAP:
Kids' Urinary Tract Infections Fell Sharply In Early Months Of COVID-19
An analysis of private insurance claims data shows there was a dramatic decline in one of the most common bacterial infections in children during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, published today in JAMA Network Open, found that urinary tract infection (UTI) diagnoses in children fell by 33% during the first 3 months of the pandemic, without associated changes in disease severity. The authors of the study say that while several pandemic-related factors could have played a role, the findings may provide insight into the diagnosis and management of UTIs in children. (Dall, 1/3)
The Hill:
New Study Helps Explain ‘Darwinian Paradox’ Of Same-Sex Attraction
Men carrying genetic factors linked to bisexual attraction tend to have more children, a new study has found. The paper published Wednesday in Science Advances found evidence for genetic variations that contribute to both bisexual attraction in men and a heightened appetite for risk. Those findings help resolve a paradox at the heart of evolutionary theory — while also raising difficult new questions about the genetic roots of same-sex attraction. (Elbein, 1/3)