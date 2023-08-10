Research Roundup: Delirium; Breast Milk; Covid Vaccines
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Delirium Incidence Rose Among Geriatric Patients During Pandemic
A 5-year cross-sectional study published yesterday in JAMA Network Open shows the absolute rates of delirium among hospitalized older adults increased from 35.9 per 1,000 admitted population during the years immediately preceding the pandemic, to 41.5 per 1,000 admitted population throughout the first 2 years of the pandemic. (Soucheray, 8/8)
ScienceDaily:
Sugars In Breastmilk Could Help Treat Infections, Prevent Preterm Births
Breastfeeding has long been used as a method to help keep newborns healthy and protected against a variety of diseases. But certain sugars naturally found in breastmilk could also help prevent infections before a baby arrives. Researchers have found that these sugars can stop a common prenatal infection in human tissues and pregnant mice. (American Chemical Society, 8/9)
CIDRAP:
Prior Infections Influence Opinions Of COVID-19 Vaccines
A survey given to Americans in December of 2021 shows whether or not recipients had been infected with COVID-19 before or after vaccination against the virus greatly influenced their opinion of the vaccines. The study is published in The American Journal of Infection Control. (Soucheray, 8/7)