Research Roundup: Dengue Virus; Alzheimer’s; Bird Flu Vaccines; Covid
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
International Scientists Propose Additions To Dengue Virus Classification System
An international group of experts led by the Yale School of Public Health has proposed adding two sub-classifications to the current dengue virus (DENV) nomenclature to help identify and track strains of potential epidemiologic or clinical importance. (Van Beusekom, 5/23)
ScienceDaily:
Altering Cellular Interactions Around Amyloid Plaques May Offer Novel Alzheimer's Treatment Strategies
Researchers made a significant breakthrough in Alzheimer's disease research by identifying a novel way to potentially slow down or even halt disease progression. The study, which focuses on the role of reactive astrocytes and the plexin-B1 protein in Alzheimer's pathophysiology, provides crucial insights into brain cell communication and opens the door to innovative treatment strategies. (The Mount Sinai Hospital / Mount Sinai School of Medicine, 5/27)
ScienceDaily:
Bird Flu: Diverse Range Of Vaccines Platforms 'Crucial' For Enhancing Human Pandemic Preparedness
Review of research to-date suggests vaccination remains the most effective strategy for avian influenza prevention and control in humans, despite varying vaccine efficacy across strains. (Taylor & Francis Group, 5/29)
CIDRAP:
COVID Patients At Higher Risk For Respiratory Complications Well After Infection, Study Finds
The risks of respiratory complications were eightfold and nearly twofold greater in COVID-19 patients in South Korea and Japan during and after infection, respectively, than in the general population, suggests a study published yesterday in Nature Communications. (Van Beusekom, 5/28)