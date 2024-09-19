Research Roundup: Diabetes Drugs; Covid; Cardiometabolic Diseases
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
ScienceDaily:
Some Diabetes Drugs Tied To Lower Risk Of Dementia, Parkinson's Disease
A class of drugs for diabetes may be associated with a lower risk of dementia and Parkinson's disease, according to a new study. (American Academy of Neurology, 9/18)
CIDRAP:
Common Diabetes Drug Linked To Lower Rate Of Long COVID
Metformin is the most common type 2 diabetes drug prescribed to millions of American each year, and a new study from researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) published in Diabetes Care suggests the drug can lower the risk of developing long COVID, or post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection (PASC), in diabetics. (Soucheray, 9/18)
CIDRAP:
COVID-Infected Psychiatric Hospital Roommates Pose High Risk Of Infection, Especially In Elderly
A University of Pittsburgh–led study estimates that psychiatric inpatients—especially those on the geriatric unit—with COVID-infected roommates were at much higher risk of infection than those exposed to contagious patients housed elsewhere in the unit from 2020 to 2023. (Van Beusekom, 9/16)
ScienceDaily:
Moderate Coffee And Caffeine Consumption Is Associated With Lower Risk Of Developing Multiple Cardiometabolic Diseases, New Study Finds
Consuming moderate amounts of coffee and caffeine regularly may offer a protective effect against developing multiple cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and stroke, according to new research. (The Endocrine Society, 9/17)