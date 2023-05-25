Research Roundup: ECMO Treatment; Diabetes; ‘Microrobots’; And More
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
84% Of Perinatal Women With COVID Receiving ECMO Lived, But 76% Had Serious Event
A multicenter US study of 100 pregnant or postpartum women—those who had recently given birth—who required extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) to treat COVID-19 respiratory failure reports that 16 died, and 76 had at least one serious event such as venous thromboembolism. The research was published this week in JAMA Network Open. (Van Beusekom, 5/24)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Infection Associated With Type 1 Diabetes In Kids
A new study suggests that a diagnosis of COVID-19 in children is associated with an increased incidence of type 1 diabetes in 2020 and 2021 in Bavaria, Germany. The study was published yesterday in JAMA. (Soucheray, 5/23)
ScienceDaily:
Medical 'Microrobots' Could One Day Treat Bladder Disease, Other Human Illnesses
Engineers have designed a new class of 'microrobots' several times smaller than the width of a human hair that may be able to treat human illnesses like interstitial cystitis -- a painful bladder disease that affects millions of Americans. (University of Colorado at Boulder, 5/24)
ScienceDaily:
Skin Patch Shows Promise For Toddlers With Peanut Allergy
A global phase 3 clinical trial found that a year-long immunotherapy through a skin patch safely desensitized toddlers with peanut allergy, lowering the risk of a severe allergic reaction from accidental exposure. (Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago, 5/23)