Research Roundup: Foodborne Pathogens; Post-Covid Loss Of Smell; Meningococcal Vaccine; RSV Vaccine
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Latest US Data Show Increased Detections Of Foodborne Pathogens
A new report of foodborne illness surveillance in the United States shows the country is not meeting disease-reduction goals. That may be, however, because of increased use of culture-independent diagnostic tests (CIDTs), which allow for diagnoses of infections that previously would not have been reported. (Soucheray, 7/9)
CIDRAP:
Study: Long-Term Post-COVID Altered Sense Of Smell In Healthcare Workers Common
A new study based on 2,149 healthcare workers (HCWs) employed at Danderyd Hospital in Stockholm, Sweden, shows that a significant proportion of those who contracted COVID-19 experienced lasting changes to taste and smell, with 45% reporting olfactory disorders 15 months after infection, and 24% still experiencing symptoms 2.5 years after infection. (Soucheray, 7/9)
CIDRAP:
Meningococcal Vaccines Shown To Be Moderately Effective Against Gonorrhea
A systematic review and meta-analysis of 12 studies suggests meningococcal vaccines show moderate effectiveness against gonorrhea infection, researchers reported yesterday in the Journal of Infection. (Dall, 7/9)
Reuters:
Study Finds Pfizer's RSV Vaccine Not Tied To Higher Risk Of Pre-Term Births
Pfizer's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine for pregnant women was not tied to a higher risk of pre-term or early births, according to a study published on Monday that analyzed real-world use of the shots. The vaccine Abrysvo was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year for women in their second or third trimesters of pregnancy to prevent infections tied to RSV in babies in the first six months after birth. (Santhosh, 7/8)