Research Roundup: Maternal Covid; Lyme Borreliosis; Narcolepsy
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Maternal COVID Infections May Affect Newborn Heart Development
The study was based on outcomes seen among women who gave birth at the Shanxi Province Integrated Traditional and Western Medicine Hospital in China in 2023. The study included 119 pregnant women with COVID-19 and 412 pregnant women with no recorded COVID infections. (Soucheray, 10/23)
ScienceDaily:
Lyme Borreliosis: New Approach For Developing Targeted Therapy
Lyme borreliosis is the most common tick-borne infectious disease in Europe. Up to 70,000 new cases are estimated each year in Austria alone. The bacterial infection can cause lasting health problems for patients. A research team has made significant progress in understanding the mechanism of infection and identified a potential way forward for the development of targeted therapies that do not rely on antibiotics. (Medical University of Vienna, 10/23)
ScienceDaily:
Nixing Narcolepsy Nightmares
A new study has demonstrated a new way to treat narcolepsy-related nightmares. The scientists combined cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) and lucid dreaming to help patients in a small clinical trial. (Northwestern University, 10/23)