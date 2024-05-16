Research Roundup: New Antibiotics; Phage Therapy; Avian Influenza
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Report Calls For 'Urgent Action' To Boost Antibiotic Pipeline
A new report indicates that without additional investments in antibiotic research and development (R&D) from governments and other stakeholders, the pipeline for new antibiotics could become considerably weaker over the next decade, with only a few candidates in the late stages of development. (Dall, 5/15)
ScienceDaily:
New Insights Into Phage Therapy Design
Results from a new study are providing new insights into the therapeutic potential of bacteriophage (phage) therapy for treating diseases like cystic fibrosis (CF). (The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, 5/15)
ScienceDaily:
First Case Of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Transmitted From Cow To Human Confirmed
Texas Tech University's Biological Threat Research Laboratory (BTRL) played a key role in detecting the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) A (H5N1) transmitted from a mammal (dairy cow) to a human. (Texas Tech University, 5/13)
ScienceDaily:
Highly Pathogenic Avian Flu Detected In New York City Wild Birds
A small number of New York City wild birds carry highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza, according to a recent study published in the Journal of Virology, a journal of the American Society for Microbiology. (American Society for Microbiology, 5/15)