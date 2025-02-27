Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
MedPage Today:
Fish Consumption Tied To Disability Progression In Multiple Sclerosis
Higher fish consumption was tied to less disability progression among people with multiple sclerosis (MS), a case-control study in Sweden showed. (George, 2/26)
MedPage Today:
More Data Assuage Suicide Concerns With GLP-1 Agents
Risk of suicidality wasn't higher for type 2 diabetes patients starting on GLP-1 receptor agonists than for those on two other popular classes of diabetes drugs, a U.K. cohort study found. (Monaco, 2/26)
CIDRAP:
More Than Half Of COVID-19 ECMO Patients Die In Hospital, While Survivors Often Struggle Long Term, Study Finds
Extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, is one of the most serious life support measures offered at a hospital, with critically ill patients often receiving both heart and lung support for a number of days or weeks during organ and respiratory failure. (Soucheray, 2/25)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Increase In Macrolide-Resistant Mycoplasma Pneumoniae In Children
A study conducted among hospitalized children in Ohio shows that rates of macrolide-resistant Mycoplasma pneumoniae (MRMp) are low but have been rising in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers reported last week in Emerging Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 2/24)
ScienceDaily:
Drug May Prevent Some Migraine Attacks In Children And Teens
For children and teens living with migraine, there may be a new preventive treatment, according to a preliminary study. Researchers found the drug zonisamide, which has been used to treat seizures, may reduce migraine days in this age group. This study does not prove that zonisamide reduces migraine days; it only shows an association. (American Academy of Neurology, 2/26)
ScienceDaily:
Genetic Risk Of Schizophrenia Affects Men And Women Differently
A research study has analyzed the relation between the genetic risk of having schizophrenia and mild subclinical traits in people of the general population. According to the study, the way the genetic risk of having this disorder affects these subclinical traits is different in men and women. (Universitat Autonoma de Barcelona, 2/26)