Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
FiercePharma:
AstraZeneca Says Imfinzi Keeps Stomach Cancer From Coming Back
AstraZeneca is preparing to talk to the FDA about a potential new use of its immunotherapy Imfinzi after a pivotal study in early-stage stomach cancer met its main goal. When added to a chemotherapy combination called FLOT, Imfinzi significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence, worsening or death in patients with resectable, early-stage gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers who got the regimen before and after surgery, the company said Friday. (Liu, 3/7)
ScienceDaily:
Targeted Alpha Therapy: Breakthrough In Treating Refractory Skin Cancer
Metastatic melanoma is the most aggressive form of skin cancer. In an effort to achieve targeted therapy for metastatic melanoma, researchers recently developed a new radioactive drug that emits alpha particles. (Chiba University, 3/12)
MedPage Today:
Rapid, Substantial Psoriasis Improvement With Oral IL-23 Inhibitor
Two-thirds of patients with moderate or severe plaque psoriasis had complete or nearly complete clearance at 4 months with an oral peptide targeting interleukin (IL)-23, a randomized study showed. The primary analysis showed that 65% of patients treated with icotrokinra had an investigator global assessment (IGA) score of 0/1 as compared with 8% of patients assigned to placebo. Half of the patients had 90% skin clearance by the Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 90) versus 4% of the placebo group. (Bankhead, 3/9)
CIDRAP:
5-Strain Meningitis Vaccine Shows Promise In Very Young Kids
The results of a phase 3 randomized clinical trial support the use of a vaccine that protects against five strains of meningitis in routine childhood immunization programs in countries with a high burden of meningococcal disease, an international team of researchers reported yesterday in The Lancet. (Dall, 3/12)
CIDRAP:
Animal, Environmental Sources Cause Most US Foodborne Illness Outbreaks, CDC Reports
Many US foodborne illness outbreaks are caused by contamination of food from an animal or environmental source before final preparation, with most viral outbreaks triggered by infected food workers, and foods left out for a prolonged period plus inadequate time and temperature control during cooking contribute to bacterial outbreaks, according to new data from Foodborne Disease Outbreak Surveillance System (FDOSS). The report was published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. (Van Beusekom, 3/12)
CIDRAP:
Cow-Derived Avian Flu Can Infect Pigs But Doesn't Spread Among Them, Preprint Suggests
Pigs are moderately susceptible to infection with a bovine-derived H5N1 avian influenza virus but don't spread it to other pigs, a non–peer-reviewed study published on the preprint server bioRxiv suggests. (Van Beusekom, 3/6)