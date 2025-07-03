Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
Stat:
New Blood Test Could Predict Preeclampsia In The First Trimester
A new blood test could predict preeclampsia as early as the first trimester. In a new study, researchers successfully predicted the early-onset subtype of the prenatal condition up to five months before clinical diagnosis. The findings are being presented Monday during the annual meeting of the European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, in Paris. (Paulus, 6/30)
ScienceDaily:
Tiny Gut “Sponge” Bacteria Found To Flush Out Toxic PFAS “Forever Chemicals”
Cambridge scientists have spotted gut bacteria that greedily soak up PFAS “forever chemicals,” then ferry them safely out of the body in animal tests, removing up to three-quarters of the toxins within minutes. Their findings hint at probiotic pills that could shield people from PFAS-linked cancers, fertility issues, and heart disease while lawmakers scramble to rein in 4,700 widespread compounds. (University of Cambridge, 7/2)
CIDRAP:
Shingles, RSV Vaccines May Protect Older Adults From Dementia
Older US adults who receive the AS01-adjuvanted shingles or respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccines may be at lower risk for dementia in the next 18 months, University of Oxford researchers write in npj Vaccines. (Van Beusekom, 7/2)
ScienceDaily:
Is That Really ADHD? Why Flawed Trials May Be Misleading Millions
Researchers reviewing nearly 300 top-tier ADHD drug trials found that half skipped the rigorous, expert-led evaluations needed to rule out other conditions like depression or schizophrenia. With diagnoses often made by unqualified staff—or even by computer—many participants may not have actually had ADHD, casting doubt on study outcomes that shape treatment guidelines. (University of Copenhagen, 7/1)