Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Adults Largely Don't Need Tetanus, Diphtheria Vaccine Boosters, Researchers Say
With certain exceptions, US adults could safely forego tetanus and diphtheria booster vaccination—if uptake of childhood vaccines stays high, an Oregon Health & Science University–led research team wrote yesterday in Clinical Microbiology Reviews. (Van Beusekom, 7/16)
MedPage Today:
DNA From A Third Parent May Help Babies Avoid Inherited MtDNA Disease
Mitochondrial donation through pronuclear transfer resulted in several live births and reduced transmission of pathogenic mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) variants, researchers reported. The study involved 22 women with pathogenic mtDNA variants who underwent an intracytoplasmic sperm injection procedure for pronuclear transfer to reduce the transmission of these variants to their children. This resulted in eight live births and one ongoing pregnancy, reported Louise A. Hyslop, PhD, of Newcastle Fertility Centre in England, and colleagues. (Monaco, 7/16)
CIDRAP:
Canadian Hospitals Seeing Exponential Increase In Superbug Incidence
Surveillance data from a network of Canadian acute-care hospitals suggests that the incidence of carbapenemase-producing Enterobacterales (CPE) infection and colonization is low but increasing exponentially, according to a study published last week in Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control. (Dall, 7/15)
CIDRAP:
Common-Sense COVID Nursing-Home Visitor Policies Not Tied To Higher Risk Of Resident Cases
Allowing nursing-home visitors was safe for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic—even during community case surges and before vaccine availability, concludes a study published yesterday in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Van Beusekom, 7/16)
ScienceDaily:
One Shot, Seven Days: Long-Acting Levodopa Gel Tackles Parkinson’s Tremors
Researchers in Australia have created a biodegradable gel that delivers Parkinson’s medications through a single weekly shot, replacing the need for multiple daily pills. Injected just under the skin, the gel steadily releases levodopa and carbidopa for seven days, helping keep tremors and stiffness in check while easing side effects linked to fluctuating doses. (University of South Australia, 7/14)