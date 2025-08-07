Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CBS News:
Excessive Screen Time Is Linked To Heart Health Risks In Kids, New Research Shows
Screen time doesn't just affect mental health. It may also take a toll on the physical health of children and teens, according to new research. Published in the Journal of the American Heart Association Wednesday, the research found 10- and 18-year-olds who spent more time focused on devices, including phones, televisions, computers and gaming consoles, were at higher risk for cardiometabolic diseases, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol and insulin resistance. (Moniuszko, 8/6)
ScienceDaily:
Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Could Protect The Brain From Stroke
Could popular diabetes and weight loss drugs like Ozempic actually protect your brain from stroke damage, or prevent strokes altogether? Three new studies presented at a major neurosurgery conference suggest they might. (Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, 8/3)
CIDRAP:
Study: Risk Of RSV Not Heightened In Kids With Recent COVID Infections
Pediatric hospitals across the United States saw a surge in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in the summer of 2021 and in the fall and winter of 2022, which many clinicians considered to be a rebound from lifting 2 years of pandemic restrictions and possibly a suppression of immune responses following SARS-CoV-2 infections. Now, a new study published yesterday in Pediatrics used data from 27 US health systems to analyze how and if children under the age of 5 were more susceptible to RSV within 15 to 180 days of a COVID-19 illness. (Soucheray, 8/6)
CIDRAP:
FDA Fast-Tracks Antibody Treatment Targeting Bacterial Biofilms
Clarametyx Biosciences said this week that its investigational antibody treatment for cystic fibrosis patients plagued by chronic bacterial lung infections will receive priority review and development incentives from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). (Dall, 8/6)
MedPage Today:
Atropine Drops For Vitreous Floaters Show Promise As Less Invasive Alternative
Low-dose atropine drops showed potential as a noninvasive alternative for managing vitreous floaters, a small retrospective study suggested. A majority of patients who completed 7 days of treatment (n=22) reported they were satisfied or very satisfied with atropine 0.01% eyedrops. Half of the patients said they would continue using the medication. Counting patients who did not return questionnaires being dissatisfied, the satisfaction level dropped to 29.5%, and 25% said they would continue using the drops. (Bankhead, 8/3)