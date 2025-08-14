Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
CIDRAP:
Study Highlights Antifungal Use In US Hospitals
An analysis of antifungal use in US hospitals suggests a specific focus on antifungal stewardship may be warranted, researchers reported this week in the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy. (Dall, 8/13)
CIDRAP:
Study Confirms Antibiotic Exposure As Major Risk For C Diff Infection
A study in Israel confirms antibiotic use as a major risk factor for Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) in hospital patients, particularly for those who don't carry the bacterium, researchers reported last week in JAMA Network Open. For the study, which was conducted from June 2017 through June 2023, researchers analyzed data on patients admitted to a large tertiary medical center in Israel that routinely screens high-risk patients for C difficile carriage. (Dall, 8/11)
NPR:
Women Who Have Experienced Stalking Have A Higher Risk Of Heart Disease, Study Shows
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States, and many of the risk factors, like smoking or high blood pressure, are well known. But new research out today shows there's something else to consider. Women who have experienced physical threats, specifically stalking, have a 41% higher risk of cardiovascular disease. (Riddle, 8/11)
MedPage Today:
Could A Conch Shell Be A Competitor For CPAP?
The forceful breathing involved in the traditional Hindu practice of blowing a conch shell, or shankh, improved moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) symptoms, a small randomized trial showed. (Phend, 8/11)