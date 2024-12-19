Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
ScienceDaily:
After Lockdown, Immune System Reacts More Strongly To Viruses And Bacteria
New research shows that the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on people's immune response to microorganisms. During the lockdown, inflammation level in the body was low, but afterwards, the immune system reacted more intensely to viruses and bacteria. (Radboud University Medical Center, 12/18)
CIDRAP:
COVID-19 Linked To More Heart Complications Than Flu, RSV
A new study published in BMC Cardiovascular Disorders shows that pediatric and young adult COVID-19 patients are more at risk for cardiac complications than flu or RSV patients of the same age. (Soucheray, 12/16)
CIDRAP:
Report Describes Rare US Vancomycin-Resistant Staph Case
A letter published today in Emerging Infectious Diseases describes a case of vancomycin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (VRSA) identified in North Carolina in 2021. It's just the 16th confirmed case of VRSA identified in the United States since 2002. (Dall, 12/18)
CIDRAP:
US Whooping Cough Cases Soar, But Public Knowledge Of The Contagious Disease Remains Low
US cases of pertussis (whooping cough), rose sixfold from 2023 to Nov 30, 2024, yet public knowledge of the highly contagious bacterial disease is lacking, suggests a survey today from the Annenberg Public Policy Center of the University of Pennsylvania. Thirty percent of respondents didn't know that pertussis is the same as whooping cough or that it is vaccine-preventable. (Van Beusekom, 12/17)
MedPage Today:
Dementia Incidence Linked To Inflammatory Foods
Diets higher in inflammatory foods were tied to an increased incidence of dementia in older adults, longitudinal data from the Framingham Heart Study Offspring cohort showed. (George, 12/13)