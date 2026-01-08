Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
MedPage Today:
Health Gains Vanish Within 2 Years Of Stopping Weight-Loss Drugs
Weight loss and cardiometabolic benefits were fully reversed within 2 years for people who stopped weight management medications, a systematic review and meta-analysis showed. (Monaco, 1/7)
Stat:
Arrowhead’s Gene-Silencing Drugs Cut Visceral Fat, Liver Fat
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals said Tuesday that its gene-silencing candidates helped people with obesity lose fat, very early results that could intensify the competition among biotechs to develop longer-lasting weight loss drugs. (Chen, 1/6)
MedPage Today:
Lipoprotein(A) And Long-Term Heart Risks: Study Makes The Case For Screening
Very high lipoprotein(a) levels strongly predicted long-term cardiovascular disease risk in healthy women, according to a cohort study, while mild to moderately high levels were not really red flags. Contemporary guidelines do not generally endorse universal screening. (Lou, 1/7)
CIDRAP:
High-Dose Rifampin Fails To Cut Tuberculous Meningitis Deaths, May Worsen Outcomes
Previous research has shown that small amounts of rifampin, the most powerful antibiotic against TB, can reach the brain. But those studies did not explore the link between higher doses of rifampin and reduced mortality. (Bergeson, 1/7)
MedPage Today:
Fish Oil Flopped For Kids With Major Depressive Disorder
Adding a daily fish oil supplement to psychotherapy showed no significant benefit over placebo for kids and teens with moderate-to-severe major depressive disorder (MDD), a randomized trial showed. (Monaco, 1/2)