Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
Newsweek:
Some People Get ‘Stuck’ In Grief—Now Scientists Think They Know Why
For most people, the pain of losing a loved one gradually lessens over time. But for others, however, that healing never comes. Instead, grief stays raw, consuming and unrelenting—a condition known as prolonged grief disorder (PGD). (Gray, 2/18)
MedPage Today:
Exercise Cuts Cancer Mortality Risk In Less Common Types Of Cancer, Too
Higher levels of moderate/vigorous physical activity (MVPA) after cancer diagnosis had a significant association with a lower risk of cancer mortality, according to pooled data from six large cohort studies. Focusing on seven cancers not normally included in studies of physical activity, the analysis showed variable effects on cancer mortality, depending on the type of cancer and level of activity. (Bankhead, 2/18)
MedPage Today:
New Topical PDE4 Inhibitor Gets FDA Green Light For Chronic Skin Disease
The FDA has approved the topical phosphodiesterase 4 (PDE4) inhibitor difamilast (Adquey) as a new option for mild/moderate atopic dermatitis (AD). (Bankhead, 2/17)
CIDRAP:
Experimental E Coli Vaccine Shows Promise In Phase 2 Trial
A vaccine that targets a major cause of diarrheal disease in children in low-income countries is safe and induced an immune response in a phase 2 trial, researchers reported this week in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 2/18)
MedPage Today:
Link Between Low-Risk HPV And Thyroid Eye Disease
Why do only some patients with autoimmune hyperthyroidism develop thyroid eye disease? (Dotinga, 2/17)