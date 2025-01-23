Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of the latest health research and news.
ScienceDaily:
Antibiotics, Vaccinations And Anti-Inflammatory Medication Linked To Reduced Risk Of Dementia
Antibiotics, antivirals, vaccinations and anti-inflammatory medication are associated with reduced risk of dementia, according to new research that looked at health data from over 130 million individuals. (University of Cambridge, 1/21)
ScienceDaily:
Researchers Make Breakthrough In Bioprinting Functional Human Heart Tissue
Researchers have developed a way of bioprinting tissues that change shape as a result of cell-generated forces, in the same way that it happens in biological tissues during organ development. The breakthrough science focused on replicating heart tissues, bringing research closer to generating functional, bioprinted organs, which would have broad applications in disease modelling, drug screening and regenerative medicine. (University of Galway, 1/22)
CIDRAP:
Study Highlights Risk Of Treating Asymptomatic Bacteriuria With Antibiotics
A retrospective study of hospital patients with catheter-associated asymptomatic bacteriuria (CA-ASB) caused by multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (MDRP) found that antibiotic treatment was a significant risk factor for subsequent infection, researchers reported in the American Journal of Infection Control. (Dall, 1/22)
CIDRAP:
Studies Note Higher Risk Of Long COVID In Women, Differences Among Minority Kids
Health (NIH) Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER)–Adult study find women substantially more likely to develop long COVID after infection than are men. And a second study published yesterday in Nature Communications shows racial and ethnic differences in long COVID-symptoms and conditions among pediatric patients. (Soucheray, 1/22)
CIDRAP:
Paxlovid Protects Against Hospital Care, Death, Especially In Older Patients, Data Show
A new real-world study published in PLOS Medicine that looked at outcomes of 703,647 patients with COVID-19 seen at 34 US clinics in 2022 and 2023 found that Paxlovid use was correlated with lower rates of hospitalization and death, particularly among older patients. (Soucheray, 1/21)