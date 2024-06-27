Research Roundup: Vaccination; Celiac Disease; Remdesivir; Depression
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of recently released health policy studies and briefs.
CIDRAP:
Heavier Social Media Use Tied To More Frequent COVID, Flu Vaccination
A pair of new University of Pennsylvania studies describes the influences on the decision to vaccinate, with one tying greater adult social media use to keep current with recommended COVID-19 and flu vaccinations and one finding that parental attitudes and social norms influenced the decision to vaccinate children against COVID-19. (Van Beusekom, 6/25)
ScienceDaily:
New Study Demonstrates The Efficacy Of A Promising Celiac Disease Drug At The Molecular Level
A recent study investigated whether a transglutaminase 2 inhibitor has potential as a drug to treat celiac disease. Previous tissue studies have shown that the ZED1227 transglutaminase 2 inhibitor prevents gluten-induced intestinal damage. The results of the new study, based on an analysis of the molecular activity of more than 10,000 genes, provide very strong evidence that the first successful drug to treat celiac disease may be at hand. (Tampere University, 6/24)
CIDRAP:
Remdesivir Tied To 54% Lower Risk Of Death Among Hospitalized COVID Patients
A comparison study based on two large, open-label studies links the antiviral drug remdesivir (Veklury) to a 54% lower risk of all-cause death and shorter hospital stays compared with standard of care (SOC) alone in hospitalized COVID-19 patients requiring supplemental oxygen in 2020. (Van Beusekom, 6/26)
ScienceDaily:
Personalized Magnetic Stimulation May Help In Treating Depression
Not all patients with depression respond to medication. Two recently published studies provide additional information on how an alternative treatment, transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), could be further enhanced. (University of Helsinki, 6/24)