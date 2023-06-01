Research Says The Geometry Of Your Brain May Influence Your Thoughts
A fascinating new study reported by NBC News suggests that as well as the actual connections between brain cells, the physical shape of a human brain can really impact thoughts and behavior. The benefits of exercise for brain health and pain tolerance are also in the news.
NBC News:
The Shape Of Your Brain May Strongly Influence Your Thoughts And Behavior, Study Finds
Though much about the brain remains a mystery, scientists have long surmised that our thoughts, feelings and behavior are the result of billions of interconnected neurons that transmit signals to each other, thereby enabling communication between regions of the brain. But a study published Wednesday in the journal Nature challenges that idea, suggesting instead that the shape of the brain — its size, curves and grooves — may exert a greater influence on how we think, feel and behave than the connections and signals between neurons. (Bendix, 5/31)
The Washington Post:
It’s Never Too Late For Exercise To Boost Your Brain Health
Exercise can sharpen your thinking and keep your brain healthy as you age — even if you don’t start exercising until later in life. That’s the finding of a new study that found that previously sedentary 70- and 80-year-olds who started exercising, including some who had already experienced some cognitive decline, showed improvement in their brain function after workouts. (Reynolds, 5/31)
Fox News:
Exercise Of Any Amount Could Help Increase Pain Tolerance, New Study Finds
To the long list of the benefits of physical activity, researchers have just added one more thing: a greater ability to handle pain. A recent study published in the journal PLOS One found that regular exercise is an effective way to reduce or prevent chronic pain without the use of medication. (Rudy, 5/30)
The Washington Post:
Eating-Disorder Group’s AI Chatbot Gave Weight Loss Tips, Activist Says
The National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), which recently shut down a human-staffed helpline, is suspending its use of a chatbot that activists say shared weight loss advice with people who used the service. Sharon Maxwell, an advocate for weight inclusivity who has commented about her eating disorder and recovery, said on Instagram this week that she decided to try the bot, named Tessa, after “countless individuals” told her it was causing harm. (Vinall, 6/1)
The New York Times:
How To Lower Deaths Among Women? Give Away Cash.
Cash grants made directly to poor families or individuals have led to fewer deaths among women and young children, according to a new analysis of more than 7 million people in 37 countries. In countries that began making such payments, deaths among women fell by 20 percent, and deaths among children younger than 5 declined by 8 percent, researchers reported on Wednesday in the journal Nature. The impact was apparent within two years of the programs’ start and grew over time. (Mandavilli, 5/31)
Axios:
Base Tan Myth: Tanning Before Vacation Isn't "Safe" Or "Protective"
The general advice that you should get a "protective" base tan before your beach vacation? It's not science-backed. Nearly 1 in 4 (24%) adults think getting a base tan will prevent sunburn, according to a new American Academy of Dermatology survey shared with Axios. You can still burn with a base tan, which offers minimal sun protection while also creating additional health risks. (Mallenbaum, 5/31)