Researchers Studying Cancer In Young People Look To Environmental Factors

According to The Washington Post, the increased rate of cancers in people ages 15-49 may be less linked to genetic factors and have more to do with "exposome" — the range of environmental exposures one experiences throughout their lives.

The Washington Post: What Researchers Suspect May Be Fueling Cancer Among Millennials

Studies suggest modern life may be fueling the rise of cancer in younger adults, with factors like ultra-processed foods and chemicals under scrutiny. (Cha, Valiño and Keating, 9/23)

Newsweek: Sugary Drinks May Fuel Colorectal Cancer Spread

Sugary drinks have been linked to health conditions including obesity, type 2 diabetes and heart disease—and they could also be fueling cancer spread in advanced colorectal cancer. Researchers from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, who found the glucose-fructose mix in most sugary drinks directly contributes to metastasis in preclinical models of the cancer. (Millington, 9/22)

NPR: The Cancer Quietly Killing Young People

If more and more young people are dying of colorectal cancer, why aren't we talking about it? Is it because we're too ashamed of our bodies? Rates of colorectal cancer are rising, especially for people under 50. But it's hard to raise awareness for a cancer that a lot of us find hard to talk about. In a recent essay for The Cut, writer Laurie Abraham described her experience of colon cancer, which included a lot of embarrassment. Talking about your bowel movements is...not fun. Can you relate? (Luse, Rose and Pathak, 9/24)

ScienceAlert: A Common Medicine May Stop Colorectal Cancer From Returning

A low dose of aspirin each day may significantly reduce the chances of colon and rectal cancer returning in certain cases, a new clinical trial has found. Led by researchers from the Karolinska Institute and Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, the study involved 626 people with stages 1 to 3 colon or rectal cancer, and specific genetic mutations in the cancer tumors. Previous studies have suggested that cancers with these mutations – specifically in the PIK3 signaling pathway – could be targeted by aspirin, but this is the first time the hypothesis has been tested in a randomized clinical trial. (Nield, 9/23)

Cancer news from Colorado and Wisconsin —

CPR: Colorado Sets New Health Standards For Cancer-Causing ‘Air Toxics’

Colorado air regulators adopted new safety thresholds for five toxic air contaminants on Friday, marking the latest step in a multiyear regulatory process to protect neighborhoods from pollutants. The decision comes as the Trump Administration rolls back U.S. EPA rules designed to protect local air quality. Besides seeking to overturn the scientific finding behind federal climate rules, the administration has also announced plans to repeal standards meant to limit air toxics from coal- and gas-fired power plants. (Brasch, 9/22)

NBC News: Zuza Beine, Instagram Influencer Who Documented Cancer Diagnosis, Dies At 14

Zuza Beine, the young Instagram content creator who shared her cancer diagnosis with a massive online audience, died Monday morning, her family said Tuesday. She was 14. Zuza, a Wisconsin native, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) at age 3 and had been sharing the details of her treatment with 1.8 million followers on her “zuzas_way_to_healing” Instagram account. (Reilly, 9/23)

More cancer research —

The Harvard Crimson: Harvard Researchers Develop Novel Early-Detection Tool For HPV-Caused Cancer

Harvard Medical School-affiliated researchers recently revealed a new technique to help doctors detect head and neck cancers caused by strains of human papillomavirus up to 10 years prior to diagnosis. Researchers at the Head and Neck Cancer Research Center at Mass Eye and Ear introduced their tool, HPV-DeepSeek, in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute earlier this month. The minimally invasive test may allow patients to seek treatment before symptoms appear — opening the door for both preemptive measures and increased survival rates. (Park, 9/23)

Oncology Central: Link Between The Oral Microbiome And Pancreatic Cancer Uncovered

A study has provided new insight into the relationship between the oral microbiome and pancreatic cancer. (9/24)

ScienceDaily: A Hormone That Silences The Immune System May Unlock New Cancer Treatments

Researchers at UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered how a hormone interacts with a receptor on the surface of immune cells to shield cancer cells from the body's natural defenses. The findings, published in Nature Immunology, could lead to new immunotherapy approaches for treating cancer as well as potential treatments for inflammatory disorders and neurologic diseases. (9/22)

