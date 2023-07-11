Researchers Take A Closer Look At Rare ‘Long Vax Syndrome’
Scientists and doctors are aiming to deepen their understanding of a rare link between receiving a covid-19 vaccination and developing side effects that resemble long covid, something that's being called "long vax syndrome." Other covid-related news is on long covid, the constitutionality of a Minnesota mask mandate, and more.
Science:
Rare Link Between Coronavirus Vaccines And Long Covid–Like Illness Starts To Gain Acceptance
COVID-19 vaccines have saved millions of lives, and the world is gearing up for a new round of boosters. But like all vaccines, those targeting the coronavirus can cause side effects in some people, including rare cases of abnormal blood clotting and heart inflammation. Another apparent complication, a debilitating suite of symptoms that resembles Long Covid, has been more elusive, its link to vaccination unclear and its diagnostic features ill-defined. But in recent months, what some call Long Vax has gained wider acceptance among doctors and scientists, and some are now working to better understand and treat its symptoms. (Vogel and Couzin-Frankel, 7/3)
Forbes:
Is ‘Long Vax Syndrome’ A Rare Covid-19 Vaccine Side Effect? Here’s What’s Known
It’s been tough to study this syndrome in large part because the number of reported cases has been so low to date and there hasn’t exactly been an abundance of funding and support for such work. A pre-print posted on medRxiv back on May 17, 2022, did describe what happened to 23 patients who had reported seemingly nerve-related symptoms that began within a month of getting vaccinated against Covid-19. The patients ranged in age from 27 to 71 years with the median age being 40 years. All but two were women. None of them had any evidence of previous neurological illnesses. (Lee, 7/8)
CIDRAP:
Study Spotlights Personal, Health System Impact Of Long COVID
A new 12-study meta-analysis outlining the impact of post–COVID-19 condition (PCC), or long COVID, shows substantial functional, daily activity limitation to patients as well as high use of multiple healthcare services. The study is published in JAMA Health Forum. A second new study highlights the most common long-COVID symptoms in kids. (Soucheray, 7/10)
In other pandemic news —
AP:
Appeals Court Says Minnesota Governor Had Authority To Impose Mask Mandate
Gov. Tim Walz had the legal authority to mandate face masks when he declared a public health emergency in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday. Walz declared a peacetime emergency in March 2020 and mandated masking in most indoor public spaces in July 2020. The conservative Upper Midwest Law Center sued, challenging the mask requirement as unconstitutional. Walz lifted the mandate in May 2021, at which point the Court of Appeals declared the case moot. (7/10)
Stateline:
Despite Pandemic Pay Boost, Low-Wage Workers Still Can't Afford Basic Needs
Despite the recent gains, low-wage workers have faced stagnant wages for decades. Their costs for basics such as housing and health care have risen even faster than inflation, according to a report from United for ALICE, a project led by the United Way of Northern New Jersey. The effects are significant: The typical retail sales worker, the most common job in the country, lost $26,000 in buying power between 2007 and 2022, according to the report. (Henderson, 7/10)