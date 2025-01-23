RFK Jr. Shifts Vaccine Stance In Effort To Win Senate Confirmation
The staunch anti-vaccine activist is rebranding himself as "pro-vaccine safety," according to Republican Texas Sen. John Cornyn, a move that may sway GOP senators' votes. Other news includes Kennedy's investments into biotech companies and the potential conflicts of interest; previous work with anti-vaccine nonprofits; and more.
Politico:
Anti-Vaccine No More? RFK Jr. Is Remaking His Image To Serve Trump
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has a message that seems to be resonating in the Senate: He’s changed his mind. President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Health and Human Services is assuring the Republican senators who will decide whether he gets the job that he’s “all for” polio inoculations and that he won’t take away anyone’s vaccines. He has also told them he merely wants to make safety and efficacy data more readily available, lawmakers who’ve talked with Kennedy tell POLITICO. (Payne and Cirruzzo, 1/22)
AP:
RFK Jr. Says He's Resigned From Anti-Vaccine Nonprofit As He Seeks Nation's Top Health Official Job
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is distancing himself from his anti-vaccine work as he seeks to become the leader of the nation’s top health agency under President Donald Trump, according to government ethics documents released Wednesday. Kennedy has pulled in roughly $10 million in income from his work over the past year, which includes speaking fees, leading an anti-vaccine nonprofit and legal fees, government ethics forms filed for his nomination show. ... If confirmed, he has promised to stop collecting fees on some of his vaccine lawsuits involving the U.S. government. (Seitz, 1/23)
Roll Call:
Kennedy To Divest From Law Firms That Sue Over Vaccines
Robert F. Kennedy Jr., President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, will divest his interest from pending complaints he is involved in against the United States and the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program if confirmed, according to filings released Wednesday. (Hellmann, 1/22)
Stat:
Senate Democrats Preview Vaccine Arguments For RFK Jr. Hearings
When Senate Democrats huddled with prominent public health experts on Wednesday to discuss the benefits of vaccines, it felt like they were preparing for battle. The senators peppered the experts with questions about ideas espoused by vaccine critics, the powers of the Secretary of Health and Human Services, and the best strategies to highlight the benefits of vaccines in a session that was broadcast publicly. (Zhang, 1/22)
More on RFK Jr.'s views —
Stat:
RFK Jr., Investor In CRISPR Biotech, Voiced Concerns About The Technology
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s disclosure on Wednesday that he invested in a gene-editing biotech belies a yearslong track record of voicing concerns about a technology he would be in position to regulate if confirmed to lead the federal health department. (Wosen, 1/22)