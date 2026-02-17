RFK Jr. Takes Aim At Ultra-Processed Food, Additives In Newest Reform Push

"Americans deserve to know what is in their food so they can make the best choices for their health,” an HHS statement released Monday said. No formal plan or timeline has yet been released. More MAHA news looks at pesticide reform, baby formula guidelines, autism diagnoses, and more.

Stat: RFK Jr. Will Act On Legal Challenge To Ultra-Processed Foods

Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. fired the starting gun in a challenge to the food industry on Sunday, announcing on CBS’ “60 Minutes” that he plans to act on a plan outlined by former Food and Drug Administration chief David Kessler to overhaul ultra-processed foods. (Todd, 2/15)

Politico: RFK Jr.’s Battle With The Public Health Establishment Has Turned To Trench Warfare

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spent the spring of 2025 repeating the campaign message he’d delivered over and over in 2024, before he dropped out of the presidential race and joined forces with Donald Trump: Kids were sicker than ever and ultraprocessed, sugar-laden foods cooked up in labs or grown with dangerous chemicals were responsible. Upon being sworn in as Trump’s health secretary, Kennedy launched a Make America Healthy Again Commission to explore the poor state of American children’s health and ways to improve it. (Paun, Yarrow, Gardner, Gardner and Röhn, 2/15)

The Hill: GOP Farm Bill May Face MAHA Movement Backlash Over Pesticides

Republicans are using the farm bill to take another swing at passing legislation to protect pesticides, something sure to anger their allies in the “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) movement. A House Republican iteration of the farm bill released on Friday includes a provision that prevents states and courts from penalizing pesticide makers for failing to include warnings on their label about health effects that go beyond those formally recognized by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). (Frazin, 2/13)

The Wall Street Journal: RFK Jr.’s Next Overhaul: America’s Baby Formula Guidelines

When Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. summoned infant-formula executives to Washington last spring, he arrived with a list of questions about seed oils, heavy metals and how U.S. formula stacks up against Europe’s. Kennedy’s concerns echoed those of parents aligned with the “Make America Healthy Again” movement as he prepared to launch “Operation Stork Speed,” the Trump administration’s sweeping review of U.S. formula ingredients. (Siddiqui, 2/16)

Also —

NBC News: Five Months After Sen. Bill Cassidy Asked RFK Jr. To Testify, It Still Hasn't Happened

Five months after Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy invited Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to appear before the powerful health committee he chairs, the hearing has not happened, and the senator continues to say there is no date set for it to take place. Cassidy, a Louisiana doctor who is supportive of vaccines, publicly requested Kennedy testify before the Senate Health Committee on Sept. 18 for an oversight hearing to “share his side of the story” after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Susan Monarez was abruptly ousted from her job. Monarez’s lawyers said at the time that she was fired for refusing to “rubber-stamp unscientific, reckless directives and fire dedicated health experts.” (Leach, Thorp V and Nobles, 2/13)

On autism —

The Hill: Vaccines, Autism And MAHA: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s First Year As HHS Secretary

Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s first year in office has upended decades of public health norms. He’s touted his overhauls as major wins for his “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA) agenda, but critics call his actions “chaos” while his supporters are hoping he’ll deliver more. Following a testy confirmation process marked by cracks in the GOP over Kennedy’s views, the Senate confirmed him as HHS secretary on Feb. 13, 2025. (Choi, 2/13)

AP: Should People With Autism And Very High Needs Have A Separate Diagnosis?

As the definition of autism has widened, there’s been a growing push to create a new diagnosis, called profound autism, for those who need constant and lifelong care.The reason? To ensure that they get the support and services they need. Judith Ursitti, president of the Profound Autism Alliance, said people in this category now lack appropriate treatments, support and enough providers trained to handle their level of care. And the vast majority of clinical research doesn’t include them. “If you don’t have research, you won’t have treatments. You won’t have achievable services and supports,” said Ursitti, whose adult son has profound autism. (Ungar, 2/15)

AP: These Twins Need Around-The-Clock Care. Should Their “Profound Autism” Be Its Own Diagnosis?

“They’re going to need 24-7 care for the rest of their lives,” their father said. “Life will be a challenge for them, and we have to prepare them as best we can.” Autism rates have been rising for decades, and two of the main reasons for the increase have, in a strange twist, taken some of the focus off helping people with round-the-clock needs. The diagnosis of autism spectrum disorder, adopted in 2013, is now very broad, including many people with low support needs. Also, better awareness of the condition has helped many more children get diagnosed than in the past — and most of those cases are relatively mild. (Ungar, 2/15)

