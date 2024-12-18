Sanofi Is The Latest To Sue HHS Over 340B Drug Discount Model Changes

The claim was filed Monday, alleging the federal government lacks the authority to stop the company from implementing the proposed rebate model. Other news is on staffing shortages; health claim denial rates; and more.

Modern Healthcare: Sanofi Sues HHS Over Rebate Model For 340B Drug Pricing Program

Sanofi has joined several other pharmaceutical manufacturers suing the federal government over its moves to block the companies' proposed changes to how they issue 340B drug discounts. Sanofi sued the Health and Human Services Department and the Health Resources and Services Administration Monday, alleging the agencies do not have the authority to stop the company from implementing a rebate model for the 340B drug pricing program. (Kacik, 12/17)

The Boston Globe: Nursing Shortage Has Educators Turning To VR For Training

The man in the hospital bed is named Morgan Therin. He’s obese, sixtyish, and Black, with symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease. The student assigned to care for him has hardly any real-world experience. Yet the student expected to record the man’s vital signs, give him an injection, and explain what’s happening to a patient who can barely understand him. It’s the kind of challenge faced by countless nursing students. But it’s a little easier when the patient doesn’t exist. (Bray, 12/17)

Crain's Chicago Business: Ascension, Prime Hospital Deal Receives Illinois State Approval

Illinois state health officials approved Prime Healthcare’s deal to buy 11 hospitals and care sites from Catholic health system Ascension Illinois, marking one of the largest local hospital deals of the year. The $375 million deal, first announced in July, got the unanimous approval of the Illinois Health Facilities & Services Review Board at a meeting in Bolingbrook today. Board members probed about Prime’s relationship with its nurses, its decision to retain the facilities’ Catholic values, investment initiatives and litigation scandals, but ultimately signed off on the transaction. (Davis, 12/17)

Modern Healthcare: Health Advocates Network Acquires Staff America Medical Staffing

Health Advocates Network continues to expand with the acquisition of Staff America Medical Staffing, its fourth in the fourth quarter. The deal was announced and closed today. Staff America is based in Ocala, Florida, and specializes in placing registered nurses, licenses practical nurses/licensed vocational nurses and therapists on both local and travel assignments in Florida and the Midwest. It was founded in 2001. (Johnson, 12/17)

Also —

MedPage Today: U.S. Has Made Little Progress With Health Equity, Expert Says

Health equity has improved little in the U.S. despite many efforts, according to a panel discussion on Monday. "Are we doing better? Are we doing worse? If we look at the numbers, most of it is that we're the same. On ending unequal treatment, we found that the progress is minimal. We're really not there," said Margarita Alegria, PhD, chief of the Disparities Research Unit at Mass General Hospital in Boston, at an event on health disparities sponsored by Health Affairs and the consulting firm Deloitte. (Frieden, 12/17)

Axios: A Third Of Psychologists Won't Take Insurance: Survey

Just over a third of U.S. psychologists say they don't accept any type of health insurance, according to the American Psychological Association's latest annual provider survey. The lack of mental health professionals in insurer networks can make it difficult for Americans to access counseling or other behavioral care. (Goldman, 12/18)

The Baltimore Sun: Health Claim Denial Rates Higher Than Average For Some Insurers In State, Study Shows

Three of Maryland’s top health insurers have higher than average claim denial rates, according to research that’s gained traction in the wake of the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the arrest of suspect and Baltimore area native Luigi Nicholas Mangione. UnitedHealthcare, Maryland’s third-largest health insurer by market share, ranked first in failure to pay, denying about one-third, or 32%, of claims in 2022, said an analysis by consumer research site ValuePenguin, a subsidiary of LendingTree. (Mirabella, 12/17)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Community groups are working to restore the cemeteries of closed psychiatric hospitals, and some hospitals are looking for new ways to help patients keep up with the utility bills. (12/17)

