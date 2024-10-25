Higher Adverse Events Risk Linked To Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics Use: Study
A new study shows otherwise healthy adults who take broad-spectrum antibiotics to treat community-acquired pneumonia are more likely to suffer adverse drug events. Also in the news: evolution of covid, and the Alzheimer’s-Ozempic link.
CIDRAP:
Broad-Spectrum Antibiotics For Pneumonia Linked To Increased Risk Of Adverse Events
A study of US adults who had community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) but were otherwise healthy found that broad-spectrum antibiotics were associated with increased risks of adverse drug events (ADEs), researchers reported yesterday in Clinical Infectious Diseases. (Dall, 10/24)
CIDRAP:
Adjuvanted Flu, Shingles Vaccines Can Safely Be Given Together, Clinical Trial Shows
The adjuvanted influenza and adjuvanted shingles vaccines can be safely administered at the same time, a randomized, blinded clinical trial concludes. Duke University investigators compared the safety of and reactions to simultaneous intramuscular vaccination with the quadrivalent (four-strain) inactivated adjuvanted flu vaccine (allV4) and the adjuvanted recombinant herpes zoster (shingles) vaccine (RSV) with that of simultaneous administration of the RZV and quadrivalent high-dose inactivated nonadjuvanted flu vaccine (HD-IIV4) vaccines. (Van Beusekom, 10/24)
CIDRAP:
COVID Genomic Surveillance Details Rise, Evolution Of JN.1 In US This Year
New genomic surveillance data published today in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report show that JN.1 and its descendants have been the most common SARS-CoV-2 variants in 2024, and they're still evolving. The genomic surveillance was conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance program, which previously detected both the Delta and Omicron variants. (Soucheray, 10/24)
In news about Ozempic —
The Hill:
Ozempic May Lower Alzheimer's Risk In Diabetics: Study
The diabetes and weight loss drug Ozempic could lower the risk of Alzheimer’s disease among people with Type 2 diabetes, according to a new study published Thursday. Alzheimer’s disease is the seventh-leading cause of death in the United States, with roughly 120,000 people dying from the disease each year, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (O’Connell-Domenech, 10/24)
Stat:
Ozempic Linked To Lower Risk Of Alzheimer’s Diagnosis In New Study
Novo Nordisk’s drug Ozempic was linked to a lower risk of getting diagnosed with Alzheimer’s among people with type 2 diabetes, an analysis of medical records found, supporting the case for further research of the blockbuster GLP-1 drug in neurodegenerative diseases. (Chen, 10/24)