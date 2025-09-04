Scientists Find New MS Subtype Characterized By Cognitive Impairment
The unrecognized subtype exhibits minimal motor impairment. The researchers have created an accessible and effective online tool to assess cognitive impairment, which they noted is not currently a standard part of clinical practice. Other news looks at avian flu, measles outbreaks, and more.
Newsweek:
Scientists Uncover 'Hidden' Subtype Of Multiple Sclerosis
A previously "hidden" subtype of Multiple Sclerosis (MS)—a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord—has been uncovered. The distinct subtype exhibits "significant cognitive deficits with minimal motor impairment," as established in new research led by King's College London. This MS subtype may often go undetected and untreated due to the lack of visible impairment it causes. However, the researchers present a new online assessment tool that's accessible and effective at scale. (Millington, 9/3)
CNN:
Artificial Sweeteners Aged The Brain By Over 1.5 Years, Study Says
People who consumed the highest levels of certain artificial sweeteners — equivalent to just one diet soda a day — saw a significant decline in their ability to remember and recall words when compared to people who consumed the lowest levels, a new study found. (LaMotte, 9/3)
On bird flu and measles —
AP:
Federal Health Officials Warn Of H5N1 Bird Flu In Certain Raw Cat Food
Federal health officials are warning that certain lots of raw cat food may be contaminated with H5N1 bird flu after a pet cat in San Francisco that ate the food became infected with the virus and had to be euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that two lots of RAWR Raw Cat Food Chicken Eats tested positive for the virus. Analysis by San Francisco health department officials showed that the same strain of the H5N1 virus was present in the pet food and in the cat that died. (Aleccia, 9/4)
CIDRAP:
H5N1 Avian Flu Strikes South Dakota Turkey Farm
Marking the first H5N1 avian flu detection at a US commercial poultry farm since early July, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on August 28 confirmed an outbreak at a South Dakota turkey farm. The facility in Faulk County has 55,400 birds. The last detection at a commercial farm occurred in early July at a game bird facility in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. (Schnirring, 9/2)
CIDRAP:
US Measles Total Climbs To 1,431 Cases
In a weekly update, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today reported 23 more measles cases, lifting the country’s total to 1,431, the most since the country reached elimination status in 2000. For the first time, health officials divided out the cases confirmed in international visitors, which account for 18 of the national cases. The number of outbreaks remained the same, at 35, double the number for 2024. So far, 86% of cases are linked to outbreaks, compared to 69% last year. (Schnirring, 9/3)
CIDRAP:
Wisconsin Measles Outbreak Grows As Ohio Reports Family Cluster
In Wisconsin, health officials in Oconto County have confirmed 9 more measles cases, raising the state's outbreak total to 23. The outbreak in Oconto County, located in northeastern Wisconsin, began in early August. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WDHS) said in an August 29 update that two people have been hospitalized. (Schnirring, 9/2)