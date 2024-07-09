Scientists Find Unique Gut Microbiome Markers In Children With Autism
The discovery could form part of a tool for diagnosis, researchers say. Meanwhile, Apple's smart Watch is increasingly being recommended by physicians to patients to help manage and monitor their health conditions. A frozen chicken recall due to listeria risk is also in the news.
The New York Times:
Children With Autism Carry Unique Gut Flora, Study Finds
A study published Monday in Nature Microbiology bolsters a growing body of research that suggests an unlikely path to more objective autism diagnoses: the gut microbiome. After analyzing more than 1,600 stool samples from children ages 1 to 13, researchers found several distinct biological “markers” in the samples of autistic children. Unique traces of gut bacteria, fungi, viruses and more could one day be the basis of a diagnostic tool, said Qi Su, a researcher at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and a lead author of the study. (Rosenbluth, 7/8)
CBS News:
Why Some Doctors Are Recommending Apple Watches To Manage Health Conditions
Dr. Rod Passman, cardiologist and professor of medicine at Northwestern Medicine. "It empowers patients to get involved in their health care. It allows them to understand lifestyle choices may impact their health. And from my perspective, it allows me to monitor my patients long term, remotely, no matter where they are in the world, to understand what's going on with their heart rhythm, simply by doing an EKG from the watch itself," Passman told CBS News. (Barnett and Moniuszko, 7/8)
USA Today:
Chicken Recall: Frozen Al-Safa Products Recalled For Listeria Risk
More than 2,000 pounds of frozen chicken meals are being recalled nationwide for risk of listeria poisoning. Al-Safa US has recalled 2,010 pounds of imported frozen ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, according to a notice shared Friday by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). (Walrath-Holdridge, 7/8)