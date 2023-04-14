Scientists May Finally Know Why Some People Gets UTIs Over And Over
Other research is on the link between hearing loss and dementia; how bears may provide the answer to treating blood clots; new football helmets that might prevent concussions; and more.
NPR:
For The Millions Who Get Recurring UTIs, A Breakthrough Sheds Light On Why
Research published in Nature Microbiology ... suggests that UTIs can actually change the DNA in the cells lining the urinary tract. Those cells can then change size and start an immune response that actually makes them more susceptible to repeated infections. (Barnhart, 4/13)
CNN:
Study Reveals How Treating Hearing Loss Could Impact Dementia Risk
Treating hearing loss could mean reducing the risk for dementia, according to a new study. Hearing loss may increase the risk for dementia, but using hearing aids lowered the risk so it’s similar to those without hearing loss, according to the study published Thursday in The Lancet. (Holcombe, 4/13)
Stat:
Scientists Studying Bears Find Path To Treat Deadly Blood Clots
Like many cardiologists, Manuela Thienel spends most days in the chlorinated, temperature-controlled halls of a large hospital. But one week in February 2019, her work brought her to a snowy Swedish forest, where she stood shuddering in a winter coat, looking on as veterinarians and rangers walked into a bear den to drug a hibernating bear and retrieve its blood. Thienel believed hibernating bears may hold an answer to an ailment that kills up to 100,000 Americans every year. (Mast, 4/13)
The Washington Post:
That Weed You Bought Might Not Be As Potent As Promised, Study Finds
The weed you’re buying might not make you as high as you hoped. A study conducted by researchers at the University of Northern Colorado tested samples of cannabis sold at several Colorado dispensaries. Overall, they found that the product labels promised a potency higher than what was actually in the bags. (Amenabar, 4/13)
AP:
First QB Helmet Designed To Help Reduce Concussions Approved
The first quarterback-specific helmet designed to help reduce concussions has been approved for use by the NFL and NFLPA, the AP has learned. The helmet, manufactured by Vicis, reduces severity of helmet-to-ground impacts, which league data says account for approximately half of quarterback concussions. (Maaddi, 4/13)