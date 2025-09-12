Scientists One Step Closer To Knowing How PFAS Damage The Liver
Researchers observed the cellular processes of "forever chemicals" — PFOA, PFHxS, PFOS, and PFNA — and the effects they had on bodies. Plus, a look at how synthetic vitamin B1, gel manicures, and smartwatches might affect your health.
The Hill:
Scientists Reveal PFAS Impact On Liver Function
Toxic “forever chemicals” are altering human liver function at a fundamental level by triggering both fat accumulation and cancer-linked cell damage, a new study has found. Several of these compounds, also known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), interrupt liver cell signaling and immune functions but do so via unique mechanisms, scientists observed in the study, published in Environment International. (Udasin, 9/11)
WGCU:
Could Synthetic Vitamin B1 Help Treat Early Alzheimer's?
A nationwide clinical trial funded by the National Institute of Aging is trying to determine if high doses of a synthetic form of vitamin B1 called benfotiamine might be an effective treatment for mild cognitive impairment or early Alzheimer's disease. Also known as thiamine, Vitamin B1 is important for brain health, and it's known that people with Alzheimer's have a thiamine deficiency. (Kiniry and Rodriguez, 9/11)
The Wall Street Journal:
Are Gel Manicures A Harmless Beauty Trend, Or A Health Hazard?
Gel manicures are out in most of Europe. The European Union this month banned a key chemical used in gel nail polish that makes manicures last longer. But why are such manicures and nail polish still allowed in the U.S.? (Reddy, 9/11)
KFF Health News:
Watch: Why Is Having A Baby So Expensive In The US?
New moms all over social media are breaking down their incredibly expensive hospital bills after giving birth. So why is giving birth so pricey in the U.S.? And given the Trump administration’s anti-abortion, pro-natalist policies, is anything on the table to make having a child more affordable? (Norman, 9/12)
On smartwatch technology —
Bloomberg:
Apple Watch Hypertension Detection Coming Next Week After FDA Nod
Apple Inc. said its hypertension detection system for its smart watch will arrive next week after receiving clearance Thursday from the US Food and Drug Administration. The feature, which was announced at Apple’s most recent product launch event in early September, will be available in 150 countries and regions, including the US, Hong Kong and the European Union. The company previously said it was waiting for approval from the FDA and other regulators. (Kelly, 9/12)
Medical Xpress:
Smartwatches Detect Early Signs Of PTSD Among Those Watching Coverage Of The Oct. 7 Attacks In Israel
In a three‐year study involving more than 5,000 residents of Israel before and after the mass traumatic events of October 7, 2023, those who watched extensive media coverage of the attacks were found to be more likely to develop post‐traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). (9/10)