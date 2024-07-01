Scientists Zero In On Milking Machines As Conduit For Bird Flu Spread
Virologists say this is good news, but halting transmission of the virus poses "a real logistical problem" for farmers. Elsewhere, two more people in Pennsylvania have contracted the virus, which also has been detected in San Francisco wastewater.
The New York Times:
How Does Bird Flu Spread In Cows? Experiment Yields Some ‘Good News.’
Ever since scientists discovered influenza infecting American cows earlier this year, they have been puzzling over how it spreads from one animal to another. An experiment carried out in Kansas and Germany has shed some light on the mystery. Scientists failed to find evidence that the virus can spread as a respiratory infection. Juergen Richt, a virologist at Kansas State University who helped lead the research, said that the results suggested that the virus is mainly infectious via contaminated milking machines. The findings have yet to be posted online or published in a peer-reviewed science journal. (Zimmer, 6/29)
CNN:
FDA’s Testing Of Raw Milk Finds H5N1 Bird Flu In Half Of Samples But Confirms Flash Pasteurization Kills Virus
New test results released by the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday found that bird flu virus is making its way from dairy farms and into milk processing plants but also confirmed that the commonly used flash pasteurization method fully neutralizes the virus. (Goodman, 6/28)
CIDRAP:
H1N2v Flu Infects 2 More People In Pennsylvania
The Pennsylvania Department of Health two more variant H1N2 (H1N2v) infections, both of them adults who had attended a livestock auction that had pigs, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said today in its weekly influenza update. (Schnirring, 6/28)
Los Angeles Times:
Signs Of Avian Flu Found In San Francisco Wastewater
Signs of H5N1 bird flu virus have been detected at three wastewater sites in California’s Bay Area, according to sampling data. While positive wastewater samples have been found in seven other states, California is the only one that has yet to report a bird flu outbreak in a herd of dairy cows. (Rust, 6/29)
CBS News:
San Mateo Co. Farmworkers To Receive PPE Amid H5N1 Bird Flu Concerns
Personal protective equipment will be distributed to dairy and poultry farmworkers in San Mateo County to protect against the H5N1 virus, county health officials said Wednesday. Due to a rising concern of H5N1, or bird flu, spreading among dairy cows nationally, the county health department will be participating in a program through the California Department of Public Health to provide a one-time supply of personal protective equipment to businesses and organizations that employ or serve dairy and poultry farmworkers. (6/28)
Stat:
Bird Flu Snapshot: Dutch Expert Sees Parallels To Q Fever Outbreaks
When pathologist Thijs Kuiken looks at what’s happening in the U.S. response to the H5N1 bird flu outbreak in dairy cows, he’s reminded of a difficult period in the Netherlands, where he lives, back in the late aughts. (Branswell, 7/1)