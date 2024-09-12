Sen. Bernie Sanders Ready To Accuse Steward Health CEO Of Contempt

Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre signaled he'll disobey a subpoena to show up at a Senate hearing on Steward's bankruptcy. If he doesn't appear, Sanders is ready to press charges: "Tell me about your yacht. ... I want to hear your justification for that," the Vermont independent said to AP.

AP: Sen. Bernie Sanders Said He Is Set To Pursue Contempt Charges Against Steward CEO

Vermont U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders said Wednesday he is prepared to pursue contempt charges against Steward Health Care CEO Ralph de la Torre if he fails to show up at a hearing Thursday despite being issued a subpoena. Sanders said de la Torre needs to answer to the American people about how he was able to reap hundreds of millions of dollars while Steward Health Care, which operated about 30 hospitals nationwide, had to file for bankruptcy in May. (LeBlanc, 9/11)

Bloomberg: Bankrupt Steward Health To Hand Off Hospital Operations Under Pact With MPT

Bankrupt Steward Health Care won initial approval of a settlement with its landlord Medical Properties Trust Inc. that will resolve billions of dollars in lease obligations and hand over more than a dozen hospitals to new managers, averting their potential closing. Judge Christopher Lopez said Wednesday he’d give interim approval to the settlement, a critical step to transitioning Steward hospitals to new operators. (Randles, 9/11)

On the high cost of health care —

Axios: Americans Could See Relief From Surprise Ambulance Bills Under New Proposal

Patients could be spared huge, unexpected bills for ambulance rides under a new plan aimed at closing a gap in the surprise billing law. Many Americans avoid calling 911 when they're having a medical crisis because of cost concerns. Others get stuck with massive unanticipated bills that are a major driver of medical debt in the U.S. (Goldman, 9/12)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Advantage Inpatient Rule Prompts DSH Pay Lawsuit

Hospitals allege in a new lawsuit that the federal government unlawfully changed Medicare disproportionate share hospital payment calculations to include care provided to Medicare Advantage patients, and facilities lost billions of dollars in the process. Eighty hospitals on Monday sued the Health and Human Services Department over how the agency factors inpatient care for Medicare Advantage patients into DSH payments, which are meant to bolster providers that treat many low-income patients. (Kacik, 9/11)

KFF Health News: At Catholic Hospitals, A Mission Of Charity Runs Up Against High Care Costs For Patients

When Jessica Staten’s kidney stones wouldn’t pass, she said, her doctor suggested a procedure to “blow ’em up.” She went to have it done last November at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bellingham, Washington, one of nine hospitals that the Catholic health system PeaceHealth operates in the Pacific Northwest and Alaska. ... What came next shocked her: PeaceHealth sent a bill for $5,313.63 and, she said, told her she didn’t qualify for help to lower the cost. Staten said she asked about financial assistance but was told she earned slightly too much. (Pradhan, 9/12)

Military.com: Vets With Rare Lung Disease Could Get Benefits More Easily Under Proposed Changes, VA Says

Veterans with a rare lung disease could have an easier time collecting Department of Veterans Affairs disability benefits under proposed changes announced by the agency Wednesday. The ailment, called constrictive bronchiolitis, or CB, is one of the burn pit-related illnesses covered under the PACT Act, the sweeping law passed two years ago that aimed to make it easier for veterans with certain diseases linked to toxic exposure to get VA care and benefits. But veterans with CB have reported still facing unique challenges to getting their benefits approved by the VA. (Kheel, 9/11)

Also —

Health News Florida: Surgeon Leaves Patient Care Behind To Shine Light On A 'Broken' Medical System

After she stepped away, Dr. MaryAnn Wilbur embarked on a project to conduct interviews with doctors who had either recently left their practice or were strongly considering doing so. (Kiniry, 9/11)

The New York Times: England’s Health Service Is in Deep Trouble, Report Finds

England’s National Health Service, one of the country’s most revered institutions, is in “critical” condition, according to a government-commissioned report that cited long waits for treatment, crumbling hospitals, mental health patients in “vermin-infested cells” and far fewer M.R.I. scanners than in comparable countries. (Castle, 9/11)

