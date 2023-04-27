Senate Judiciary Committee Looks Into ‘Chaos’ After Roe Overturn
Roll Call reports the Senate Judiciary Committee dove into the "partisan divide on abortion policy." One witness, who is suing Texas after being denied an emergency abortion, criticized Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, who both sit on the committee but weren't at the hearing.
Roll Call:
Senate Panel Airs Fallout From Supreme Court Abortion Decision
The Senate Judiciary Committee dove into the partisan divide on abortion policy Wednesday in the aftermath of last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned a constitutional right to an abortion. Committee Chair Richard J. Durbin, D-Ill., framed the patchwork of legal decisions and state legislation on abortion as “chaos” in the wake of the June decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. “Lives have been disrupted, lifesaving health care has been declared illegal, and women have been denied their fundamental liberties,” Durbin said. (Macagnone, 4/26)
Houston Chronicle:
Texas Woman Denied Emergency Abortion Blames Cruz, Cornyn In Hearing
In testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, one of the five women suing Texas for abortion access blamed the state’s Republican senators for her near-death experience when she was denied reproductive care in the state. (Wermund, 4/26)
The Hill:
GOP Senators Grow Weary Of Tuberville Abortion Stalemate On Defense Nominees
Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) prolonged hold on the promotions of Pentagon officials is rattling fellow Republicans, who worry the potential cost to national security is starting to outweigh whatever political points Tuberville may be scoring against the Biden administration. Tuberville on Tuesday blocked an effort to advance 184 military promotions and vowed not to back down anytime soon. The Alabama senator began holding up military promotions in February to protest the Department of Defense’s policy to give service members up to three weeks of leave to obtain abortions or undergo fertility treatments and reimburse their travel costs. (Bolton, 4/27)
In abortion news from Kansas and Florida —
Kansas City Star:
Kansas Enacts First Anti-Abortion Law Since Roe Fell After Lawmakers Override Kelly’s Veto
Abortion providers in Kansas will soon face additional criminal penalties if they do not provide care to infants “born alive” in an abortion after lawmakers approved the first anti-abortion bill since voters overwhelmingly opted to retain the state-level right to the procedure last year. The Kansas Legislature voted Wednesday to override Gov. Laura Kelly’s veto of the bill, which goes beyond existing federal law protecting infants “born alive” in abortions to create new criminal penalties. (Bernard and Barackman, 4/26)
The Washington Post:
Florida’s Conservative Chief Justice Once Affirmed Abortion Protections Under Privacy Clause
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) signed a strict abortion ban hours after it overwhelmingly passed the Republican-led legislature this month — yet whether the law can take effect hinges on a case before the state Supreme Court. ... A paragraph in a little-noticed 2004 article by Chief Justice Carlos Muñiz, then a private attorney, is now cited by abortion rights advocates in the case before the high court that will ultimately decide the fate of abortion access in the state. (Reinhard and Kitchener, 4/27)