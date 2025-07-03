Shriners Children’s Research Institute Plans $153 Million Facility In Atlanta
The facility should be operational within a year to 18 months, according to the organization. Other industry news is on business pressures facing Centene, the uncertainty of the ACA market, the use of MyChart to prevent no-shows, and more.
Shriners Children's To Open $153M Medical Research Facility In Atlanta
The nonprofit that operates Shriners Children’s hospitals across North America will locate a $153 million medical research facility in Atlanta, the group announced Wednesday. Shriners Children’s Research Institute intends to conduct research into cell and gene therapies, other biotechnology therapies, robotics, artificial intelligence, medical devices and the study of data. (Amy, 7/2)
Centene Faces Earnings Crunch As More Healthy Americans Exit Insurance Plans
Centene is reckoning with multiple threats to its business, potentially leaving it with fewer and less-healthy enrollees signed up to its health-insurance plans. The end of certain pandemic-era health-insurance benefits over the past year is prompting more Americans to drop out of coverage plans, which Centene said could hollow out its earnings. On top of that, the proposed Medicaid cuts in President Trump’s budget bill would limit the number of people enrolled in Centene’s largest business, Jefferies’s David Windley said. (Hamilton, 7/2)
Highmark, UnitedHealthcare Prepare For ACA Market Uncertainty
As the GOP-led Congress and President Donald Trump put their stamp on the health insurance market, insurers are forced to prepare for four scenarios in 2026 — some of which will mean big premium hikes. This uncertainty stems from two major policy issues in the health insurance exchanges. Enhanced premium tax credits are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress and Trump extend them. Republicans also seek to restore the cost-sharing payments to marketplace carriers, which Trump rescinded in 2017, and put an end to “Silver loading” marketplace premium increases. (Tepper, 7/2)
Astrana Health Acquires Prospect Health In $708M Deal
Value-based care platform Astrana Health acquired some of Prospect Health’s assets Tuesday for $708 million. The deal includes Prospect Health Plan, Prospect Medical Groups, management services organization Prospect Medical Systems, pharmacy RightRx and Foothill Regional Medical Center in Tustin, California. Astrana announced in November it would acquire Prospect Health’s assets for $745 million. (Hudson, 7/2)
Pennant Group Acquires GrandCare Health Services
Healthcare services company Pennant Group has expanded its footprint in California with the acquisition of home healthcare provider GrandCare Health Services. The company said in a Tuesday news release that locations in six Southern California counties will operate as GrandCare Home Health. The Eagle, Idaho-based company did not disclose financial terms of the deal. (Eastabrook, 7/2)
Corporatization Of Healthcare Spotlighted In New NEJM Series
The corporatization of healthcare will take some heat as the subject of a new essay series from the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM). The series will define and untangle elements of healthcare corporatization in the U.S. and explore how the system can better move forward. Some elements of corporatization include increasing "corporate ownership of healthcare organizations, market consolidation and concentration, and emphasis on the bottom line" that benefit corporations and shareholders over doctors and patients, wrote NEJM editors led by Debra Malina, PhD, in an introduction to the new series. (Robertson, 7/2)
MyChart Use Linked To 21M Fewer No-Shows: Study
MyChart use was associated with 21 million fewer appointment no-shows in 2024, Epic found. Patients with an active patient portal account had a no-show rate of 6.2%, compared to 7.9% for patients without, according to the study published July 1. Epic researchers analyzed over 1.6 billion in-person outpatient visits in 2024. (Bruce, 7/2)