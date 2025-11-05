Shutdown Is Longest In US History; Jobless Benefits Could Be At Risk Next
The federal closure is also slowing the economy, experts warn. Shutdown news also looks at SNAP payments, furloughed workers, and more.
CNN Business:
The Government Shutdown Is Now The Longest - And Likely The Most Damaging In US History
The ongoing government shutdown isn’t just the longest in American history. It’s likely the most damaging, too. Even if the shutdown ends by next week, it will likely slow down the growth of real gross domestic product (GDP) — the broadest measure of economic output, without considering inflation — by 1.15 percentage points during the fourth quarter, according to Goldman Sachs. (Egan, 11/5)
Axios:
Trump White House: Unemployment Benefits In Jeopardy In Shutdown
The White House is warning that unemployment benefits are in jeopardy in some states if the shutdown drags on, though the risks are far less dire than for food assistance or SNAP. (Peck, 11/4)
The New York Times:
White House Says It Will Make Some SNAP Payments After Trump Threatened To Defy Court
President Trump threatened on Tuesday to deny food stamps for roughly 42 million low-income Americans until the end of the government shutdown, a move that would defy a federal court that had ordered the administration to continue the aid payments this month. ... Hours after that ultimatum, Karoline Leavitt, the White House press secretary, appeared to walk back the president’s comments. She told reporters at a news briefing that the administration is “fully complying” with the court and would provide partial food stamp payments in November. (Romm, 11/4)
The Washington Post:
Trump Administration Hints Furloughed Workers May Not Be Paid After Shutdown
The Trump administration is sending notifications to federal staff suggesting that only those who are working during the government shutdown will be paid when it ends, despite a 2019 law that also guarantees pay to furloughed employees. (Natanson, Bogage and Beggin, 11/4)
ABC News:
Food Banks, Pantries See Surge In Demand After SNAP Benefits Halted
Food banks and hunger relief organizations are seeing an increase in the number of people lining up for food packages and calling helplines since Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were halted on Nov. 1. Nearly 42 million Americans have lost benefits meant to help low-income and vulnerable households pay for groceries. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that no SNAP benefits will go out to Americans until after the government reopens -- a day after the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in court it would make partial payments to recipients. (Kekatos, 11/4)
Also —
Roll Call:
Obamacare Is Still On Trump’s Mind — But Outlook Appears Doubtful
President Donald Trump still has Barack Obama’s signature legislative accomplishment on his mind, but the political calendar and environment are not on his side. Pushing a measure to revise — or even replace — the 2010 health care law known as the Affordable Care Act as the nation heads into what will likely be a contentious midterm election year would be among the biggest battles of his turbulent decade-old political career. (Bennett, 11/4)