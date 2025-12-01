Smartphones Before 12 May Lead To Higher Rates Of Depression, Obesity

The study, published Monday, found that the younger kids were when they got their first smartphones, the greater their risk of obesity, depression, and poor sleep. Also: Some mental health apps are looking to integrate generative AI chatbots.

The New York Times: Having A Cellphone At Younger Than 12 Could Carry Health Risks, Study Says

Researchers found higher rates of depression, poor sleep and obesity among tweens who had early access to a cellphone. (Pearson, 12/1)

Bloomberg: Australia's World-First Social Media Ban For Under-16s Set To Start

Australia will soon ban its youth from popular services like TikTok and Instagram, becoming the world’s first democracy to carry out such a crackdown in response to growing concerns about social media’s harms. It’s likely to be the first of many. ... The measures are spurring an increasing number of governments to seek to hold social media firms to account for toxic content and cyberbullying. (Purnell, Whitley and Wass, 11/30)

More on mental health, Parkinson's, dementia, and aging —

Stat: First-Generation Mental Health Apps Look To Add Next-Gen AI Chatbots

Digital mental health companies raised record-breaking capital during the coronavirus pandemic, offering therapy and medication to people desperate for help during lockdown. Now, some of the largest providers in that space, including Talkspace and Lyra Health, face a new challenge: integrating generative AI chatbots into their clinical portfolios. (Broderick, 12/1)

NBC News: Doctors Seek To Understand Why Quitting Antidepressants Causes Withdrawal For Some

In a recent large analysis published in The Lancet in November, researchers at King’s College London found that physical side effects, including quick weight gain, significantly increased heart rate or elevated blood pressure, may be more common than once thought, depending on the drug. The review analyzed results from 151 clinical trials and 17 reports from the Food and Drug Administration, involving about 30 different prescription drugs used to treat depression, anxiety, and bipolar and panic disorders. (Cox, 11/30)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: UH-VA Study: Exercise May Create New Brain Pathways In Parkinson’s Patients

Could pedaling a bike rewire the brain of someone with Parkinson’s disease, easing the tremors and muscle stiffness caused by the neurological condition? Past research studies suggested that exercise causes animal and human brains to forge new neurological connections. A local study jointly conducted by University Hospitals and the VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System wanted to find out if the same was true for Parkinson’s patients. (Washington, 12/1)

The New York Times: A Different Type Of Dementia Is Changing What’s Known About Cognitive Decline

A recently recognized form of dementia is changing the understanding of cognitive decline, improving the ability to diagnose patients and underscoring the need for a wider array of treatments. Patients are increasingly being diagnosed with the condition, known as LATE, and guidelines advising doctors how to identify it were published this year. LATE is now estimated to affect about a third of people 85 and older and 10 percent of those 65 and older, according to those guidelines. Some patients who have been told they have Alzheimer’s may actually have LATE, dementia experts say. (Belluck, 11/28)

NPR: Living To 100: Surprising Longevity Secrets From Centenarians

A new survey of centenarians finds people who make it to 100 are not letting the grass grow under their feet. Many have taken up habits that younger people may find surprising. According to a survey of 100 centenarians from UnitedHealthcare, nearly half do some form of strength training at least once a week to keep muscles strong, 36% participate in stress relief activities such as meditation, 67% say they eat a healthy diet, and 42% report walking or hiking on a regular basis. About 30% say they still like to work in their garden. (Aubrey, 12/1)

