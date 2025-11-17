South Carolina Weighing Strictest Abortion Measure In The Nation
The proposal being considered by a state Senate subcommittee would outlaw all abortions unless a mother's life is at risk. It goes further by banning contraceptive IUDs and even calls for prison time for people who get an abortion and anyone who helps them.
AP:
South Carolina Senators To Debate Strict Abortion Proposal Tuesday
Sending women who get abortions to prison for decades. Outlawing IUDs. Sharply restricting in-vitro fertilization. These are the strictest abortion prohibitions and punishments in the nation being considered by South Carolina lawmakers, even as opponents of the procedure are divided over how far to go. The bill faces a long legislative path and uncertain prospects, even if it clears the state Senate subcommittee that’s reviewing it. (Collins, 11/16)
The 19th:
Gen Z Men Do Care About Abortion, New Polling Finds
Gen Z men were more likely to change how abortion was likely to impact their vote after hearing from people affected by bans than older men, new polling found. (Luthra, 11/14)
On pregnancy, colostrum, and menopause —
NBC News:
New Report Suggests More Pregnant Women Should Be Getting Treatment For Deadly Complication
Some medical centers are taking a dramatic step to save mothers and babies after studies have shown too many doctors fail to follow guidelines for preventing pre-eclampsia, a potentially deadly pregnancy complication. These hospitals now recommend that all of their pregnant patients take low-dose aspirin. Studies show the drug is safe and can help prevent pre-eclampsia, a condition characterized by high blood pressure, and other pregnancy dangers. (Cohen, 11/15)
NBC News:
What To Know About Colostrum Supplements: What Experts Say
Should you add colostrum to your daily diet? On social media, influencers add scoops of the powder to drinks. On podcasts, ads for the supplement tout it for a number of benefits: better immunity, improved gut health, weight loss, exercise recovery. “Colostrum has been one of the highest interest supplements over the past year,” a spokesperson for GNC wrote in an email. In GNC’s upcoming “Anti Trend Report,” colostrum supplements were highlighted as one of the biggest supplement trends of the year. (Ozcan, 11/15)
AP:
A Look At Nonhormonal Options For Menopause Symptoms
Shilpa Gajarawala struggled with hot flashes, night sweats, sleep problems and brain fog. But given her history of breast cancer, treating these menopausal symptoms with hormone therapy wasn’t an option. “For two years, I tried to kind of power through,” said the 58-year-old physician assistant from Jacksonville, Florida. But doctors say women like Gajarawala don’t need to suffer. (Ungar, 11/15)
The New York Times:
A Pill For Women’s Libido Meets A Cultural Moment
A decade ago, Cindy Eckert struggled to convince skeptics about a drug for premenopausal women. Lately, her business is booming. (Lapowsky, 11/16)