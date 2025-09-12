Spending Deal Appears Tenuous As Lawmakers Spar Over Health Care
Republicans, thinking they have the votes to pass the government funding measure and avoid a shutdown, brush off demands by Democrats to include ACA subsidy extensions and other health care-related policies. Seven Senate Democrats would have to break with the party for the bill to pass. “They ain’t going to get the votes," Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says.
Bloomberg:
Shutdown Risk Grows As GOP Rebuffs Schumer Health-Care Demands
Republicans are moving forward with a plan to fund the government past an Oct. 1 deadline without making concessions to Democrats demanding health-care policy changes, setting up a standoff that risks a chaotic shutdown. The gambit to brush off Democrats, whose votes are needed in the Senate to pass the funding legislation, also lowers the chances of a deal to avert a large increase in Obamacare premiums that will affect millions of Americans starting Jan. 1. (Wasson and Dennis, 9/11)
The Hill:
Republican Rep. Greg Murphy Pushes For Permanent Telehealth Coverage As Deadline Nears
Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) Thursday called on federal lawmakers to reauthorize Medicare coverage for telehealth services, which is set to expire at the end of September. “We are still working on reauthorizing it, but it needs to be permanent and done,” Murphy said during The Hill’s event “Smarter Benefits: Redefining the Employer Role,” sponsored by Takeda. (O’Connell-Domenech, 9/11)
Axios:
Abortion May Prove A Landmine In ACA Subsidy Push
Anti-abortion groups and some GOP lawmakers are pushing to attach the Hyde Amendment, which bans federal funding for abortion in most instances, to any subsidy extension. (Sullivan, 9/11)
Also —
Fierce Healthcare:
Census Bureau: 8% Of Americans Were Uninsured In 2024
Eight percent of Americans were uninsured in 2024, on par with the rate found for 2023, according to new federal data. The U.S. Census Bureau released this week its annual look (PDF) at insurance coverage across the country, finding that 92%, or 310 million people, were enrolled in coverage last year. The bulk, or 66.1%, were enrolled in a private health plan, while 35.5% had public coverage. (Minemyer, 9/11)
NPR:
Health Care Costs Are Soaring. Blame Insurers, Drug Companies — And Your Employer
The United States has the most expensive health care in the developed world. Now it's about to get even more expensive. Some 154 million people get health insurance through their employer — and many could see their paycheck deductions surge next year, by 6% to 7% on average. Some will likely also see their out-of-pocket costs rise as employers pass along the spiking costs of care. (Aspan, 9/12)
Axios:
Surging Health Costs Bode Ill For Workers Next Year
Health care inflation hit a three-year high last month, in the latest sign that workers could soon be juggling big premium increases with higher prices for groceries, clothing and other items subject to President Trump's tariffs. (Reed, 9/12)
On Medi-Cal —
San Francisco Chronicle:
Medi-Cal Changes Will Tighten Access, Add New Costs
Impending changes to California’s Medicaid program, Medi-Cal, are expected to make it harder for adults — especially undocumented adults — to retain, enroll in and qualify for Medi-Cal coverage, and to afford coverage and care. Most of the federal changes under HR 1, commonly referred to as the “One Big Beautiful Bill,” apply to adults on Medi-Cal, the joint federal-state health insurance plan for low-income Californians. They enact new work requirements, more frequent renewal rules, and new copayments. (Ho, 9/11)