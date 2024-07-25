Spread Of Bird Flu Might Be ‘Really Difficult To Control,’ Experts Find

Although the risk of human-to-human transmission is considered low, studies of H5N1 reveal the virus can spread in multiple ways across species. They also question whether cow milk plays a big role in the spread. Meanwhile, 22 states and the District of Columbia are considered to be covid hot spots.

The New York Times: Halting The Bird Flu Outbreak In Cows May Require Thinking Beyond Milk

A new study paints a complex picture of the outbreak, suggesting that the virus could be spreading in multiple ways and that it is not always mild in cows. (Anthes, 7/24)

New Atlas: "Enormous Concern": New Bird Flu Transmission Paths Confirmed

A new report has sounded the alarm on the evolution of the avian influenza virus, with comprehensive genome sequencing showing that the current strain is now capable of multidirectional infections across species. While human-to-human risk remains low, it's a worrying step towards the virus honing its transmission ability. (Thompson, 7/25)

Vox: The Bird Flu Doom Loop: Is The Virus Here To Stay?

For more than two years, the US poultry industry has been battling a highly virulent strain of avian influenza, or bird flu. The virus has driven up egg and turkey prices and crossed over from infecting just birds to numerous mammalian species, including sea lions, mice, cats, dairy cows, and, increasingly, humans. And it shows no signs of stopping — only reaching new milestones. (Torrella, 7/24)

NPR: With Bird Flu Spreading, Here's What Worries Scientists

For nearly four months, the spread of bird flu in the nation’s dairy cattle has stoked fears that, if left unchecked, the virus could eventually unleash a pandemic. The recent cluster of human cases connected to poultry farms in Colorado only underscores that the threat remains real. Genetic sequencing of the virus collected from the sickened poultry workers closely resembles what’s circulating in dairy herds, suggesting that cattle somehow introduced the virus into the poultry flock. (Stone, 7/24)

In covid updates —

Today: Where Is COVID-19 Spreading? These States Have The Highest COVID Rates

COVID rates are higher in certain states amid a nationwide summer wave, according to the CDC. COVID hot spot states include Florida, Oregon, Washington and more. (Kee, 7/24)

CNN: Covid-19 Is An Unwelcome Attendee At The Paris Olympic Games

After a handful of Australian water polo players tested positive for Covid-19 this week, questions have emerged around how the spread of the disease will be mitigated at the Summer Olympic Games in Paris. Five players on Australia’s women’s water polo team have tested positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday. (Howard, 7/24)

Axios: The Years After COVID Have Turned Into A Post-Flu Vaccine Era

Demand for flu shots is declining, particularly among some of the most medically vulnerable groups, raising concerns that the vaccines may be falling out of favor in a post-pandemic world. While uptake for flu shots has never been stellar, experts say vaccine fatigue, shifting attitudes and lowered public trust may be eroding demand. (Reed, 7/25)

Military.com: Navy SEALs, Sailors Who Refused COVID Vaccine Will Have Records Expunged After Legal Settlement

The U.S. Navy has reached a settlement with sailors who filed a lawsuit over the service's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, ending a nearly four-year saga that pitted Navy SEALs and other service members against their commander in chief. Under an agreement in the case announced Wednesday, Navy sailors who refused the vaccine for religious reasons can now have their records corrected and will be protected against discrimination on promotion boards for the next three years, according to their attorneys. (Kime, 7/24)

