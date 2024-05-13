States Given Extra Year To Sort Medicaid, CHIP Eligibility Waivers
Meanwhile, the home care industry is facing possible consolidation efforts in the wake of the Medicaid 80/20 rule changes. In other news, WHO member states will continue efforts to draw up a global pact should we face another pandemic in the future.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Extends Medicaid, CHIP Unwinding Waivers To 2025
States have more time to make accurate and timely redeterminations of Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program eligibility as they continue unwinding the continuous coverage provisions derived from expired COVID-19 relief programs. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued a memo to state officials Thursday that extends federal regulatory waivers and flexibilities to June 2025, one year after they were slated to be discontinued. (Tepper, 5/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid 80/20 Rule Spurs Potential Consolidation In Home Care
Private equity firms and large home care companies could soon be going head to head to buy smaller personal care operators expected to exit the industry because of a new regulation. The potential for industry consolidation stems from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services’ Ensuring Access to Medicaid Services rule that will require home care companies to spend 80% of Medicaid reimbursements on caregiver wages. (Eastabrook, 5/10)
Also —
Stat:
FDA Criticized For Failing To Provide Clarity On Drug-And-Device Patents
When it comes to a crucial controversy over pharmaceutical patents, the FDA has been MIA. For nearly 20 years, drug companies have asked the Food and Drug Administration for guidance on listing patents for drug-and-device combination products, such as asthma inhalers and auto-injectors for diabetes treatments, in an obscure, but highly important agency registry. Known as the Orange Book, it holds a key, behind-the-scenes role in shaping the competitive landscape of the pharmaceutical industry. (Silverman, 5/13)
Reuters:
US Bill To Restrict WuXi AppTec, Chinese Biotechs Revised To Give More Time To Cut Ties
A new version of a congressional bill that would restrict U.S. business with certain Chinese biotechnology companies including WuXi AppTec and BGI would give U.S. companies until 2032 to end work with the firms, extending the amount of time to find new partners. The latest Biosecure Act also adds WuXi Biologics (2269.HK) to a list of biotech companies of concern, according to a copy seen by Reuters. (Freifeld, 5/10)
Axios:
Legal Battle Over Health Costs Could Change Workplace Benefits
An emerging legal battle over workplace health insurance could empower employees to fight back against high costs and put new pressure on their employers. (Reed, 5/13)
Stat:
Cliff Douglas Leads Anti-Smoking Group Funded By Big Tobacco
“Does it trouble you to answer that question?” one of New York’s highest paid attorneys asked Cliff Douglas, then a 36-year-old activist who had found himself at the center of a $10 billion libel lawsuit brought by the cigarette giant Philip Morris. Philip Morris’ lawyer Herbert Wachtell demanded to know: Were cigarette companies intentionally killing people? (Florko, 5/13)
In other news —
Reuters:
Pandemic Treaty Talks Will Go On After Missed Deadline, Some Progress, WHO Says
Talks to draw up a global pact to help fight future pandemics have ended without a draft agreement by the expected deadline, but progress has been made, the World Health Organization said on Friday. Negotiators from the World Health Organization's (WHO) 194 member states were hoping to have a final draft agreement by the end of Friday, with a view toward adopting the legally-binding text at the World Health Assembly later this month. (Rigby, 5/10)